Gig Harbor firefighters work to evaluate students at Peninsula High School after a school bus crash at 7:30 a.m., Thursday, Sept. 27. Gig Harbor Fire and Medic One Courtesy
No injuries in Peninsula school bus crash

By Danielle Chastaine

September 27, 2018 09:39 AM

Gig Harbor fire fighters spent Thursday morning evaluating over 30 Peninsula High School students after a school bus crash.

At 7:30 a.m. a Peninsula School District yellow bus crashed near the intersection of Peacock Hill Avenue Northwest and 144th Street Northwest, near Peninsula High School, according to Gig Harbor Fire and Medic One. The bus was driving 33 students to school. The fire department described the crash as a “low-speed” crash on Twitter.

After the crash Gig Harbor Fire and Medic One escorted the bus to the high school and evaluated all the students for injuries. No students were harmed in the crash, according to the fire department. The fire department has not released the cause of the crash.

