Four projects axed from Gig Harbor street-improvement plans

Gig Harbor has dropped four proposals from a list of road projects funded by the city’s traffic impact fee.
The City Council removed the projects Nov. 26 because they either were not needed or would not be funded by the state and would inflate the amount of money needed to be raised by the traffic impact fee, Councilman Michael Perrow said during the discussion.
The four projects involved these streets:
▪ Hunt Street Northwest.
▪ 38th Avenue Northwest.
▪ Hunt Street Northwest and 38th Avenue Northwest.
▪ Vernhardson Street.
“The Hunt Street crossing is unachievable, the 38th Street improvement project has little to no nexus to growth, the Hunt and 38th roundabout is not needed without the overpass and the Vernhardson improvements have little to no nexus with growth,” Perrow said during last week’s debate.
The decision to drop the projects came during the City Council’s debate on how much to raise the $2,102 traffic impact fee. To fully fund the 18 projects initially on the list, the city would have needed $93.6 million, requiring the fee to go to $10,379 per vehicle trip during the evening peak hour.
Dropping the four projects saved $59.9 million and enabled the council the set the new fee at $2,896.
The biggest project cut from the list involved building a bridge over state Route 16 at Hunt Street Northwest. The project included sidewalks, landscaped medians, a crossing island, signs and pavement markings.
Estimated to cost $40 million, the project could cost as much as $50 million, Perrow said.
“We have no realistic shot of doing this project,” he said. “It’s inappropriate at best.”
The 38th Avenue Northwest project, estimated to cost $15 million, involved redesigning the street from the city limits to Hunt Street to include two to three lanes with turn pockets, bicycle lanes and sidewalks on one side of the roadway.
The third project called for building a new roundabout and making other intersection improvements to Hunt Street Northwest and 38th Avenue Northwest. The cost was projected to be nearly $1.2 million.
The Vernhardson Street project, estimated to cost $3.8 million, would have involved restoring the pavement along with work on sewer infrastructures, curbs and gutters, sidewalks, bicycle lanes and an improved crossing at North Harborview drive.
Project list
▪ Stinson Avenue and Rosedale Street — New roundabout or other appropriate intersection improvements, $600,000
▪ Borgen Boulevard and state Route 16 westbound ramp — Investigate installing meters at interchange roundabout for eastbound traffic, $700,000
▪ 50th Street Court Northwest (Olympic Drive Northwest to 38th Avenue Northwest) — Construct a new 2-lane roadway with sidewalks on one or both sides of street, street illumination, on-street parking and associated storm water and/or LID improvements, $3,400,000
▪ Hunt Street Northwest and Soundview Drive — Intersection improvements (traffic signal or roundabout) and non-motorized improvements, such as crosswalks. $1,000,000
▪ Stinson Avenue and Harborview Drive — Add a roundabout (or other appropriate improvement) and crosswalks at this T-intersection to improve operations for all users, $1,800,000
▪ Wollochet Drive Northwest and Wagner Way — New traffic signal or roundabout. $925,000
▪ Olympic Drive Northwest and state Route 16 ramp terminal intersections — Signal phasing and channelization, $1,400,000
▪ Olympic Drive Northwest and spur to Hollycroft Street — Convert from 2-way traffic to 1-way northbound and add angled parking, $550,000
▪ Rosedale Street Northwest and Skansie Avenue — Widen to add left-turn lane on east approach, $2,200,000
▪ Wollochet Drive Northwest and state Route 16 eastbound ramp— Add southbound right-turn lane on Route 16 off-ramp, $400,000
▪ Wollochet Drive Northwest (Kimball Drive to Hunt Street Northwest) — Reconfigure interchange; widen roadway from Hunt Street to Kimball to provide 11-foot motor-vehicle lanes, bicycle lanes, sidewalks, landscaping and illumination; add sidewalks over Route 16 and improved pedestrian crossings, $18,000,000
▪ Hunt Street Northwest and Skansie Avenue — New roundabout or other appropriate intersection improvements, $1,500,000
▪ Olympic Drive storage length — Extend right-turn storage length on Olympic Drive (west of Point Fosdick) to 50th Street Court Northwest, $750,000
▪ Sehmel Drive Northwest and Bujacich Road Northwest — Add left-turn lane on Bujacich Road by rechanneling the northbound approach, $500,000
