Big Snow leads to tall tales for Key Peninsula columnist

Our Big Snow arrived, much to the joy of some and chagrin of others.
It’s beautiful, if you can sit inside, warm and well, and watch the flakes fall and the snow pile up. For snow bunnies who love to play in the snow whenever possible, it’s super great. For those like me, who can stay inside for days with many projects and not be bored, it’s a special holiday.
But for those who must get out, go to work, help a relative, friend or neighbor, it might be difficult. And hooray for those who do just that, as we who had our roads and driveways cleared privately and sometimes anonymously can agree.
The stories abound, which I love to hear. One friend tells of having to walk to Lake Minterwood from Key Center in the snow one year. Another told of being a teen in Federal Way and practicing driving in the snow in a large parking lot, so he could take his mom to work. Not licensed or of age yet, but a friendly policeman who heard his story gave him some driving tips.
My hubby has two great snow stories of when he lived in the Queets Valley. In 1947, they left to celebrate his mom’s birthday with friends, a 20-minute drive away, and because of heavy snow and downed trees, it took four hours to get home, the last bit on foot. Meanwhile, the roof of the barn collapsed and trapped the lead cow. He thought they’d have to kill her, but when he removed the beam from her back, she stood and went back to munching her hay.
In 1949, while a senior at Quinault High School, they were out of school for 30 days. Since all the announcements and invitations had been printed, they had graduation on May 18 as planned and were out, although the rest of the school made up the necessary days. That was the year our Peninsula schools were shut down most if not the whole month of January. District leaders decided to hold school on Saturdays in May, perhaps longer. We went to school, but many students didn’t. I can’t recall the specifics except many classmates were missing. My younger sister was very unhappy about school on Saturdays because she loved listening to the soaps on the radio!
Dates vary with the telling, but many locals recall our last Big One in ’92? We were staying in Vaughn with Aunt Elsie Olson, as our house wasn’t finished yet. We still traveled between here and Hoquiam, as I was teaching and subbing there part of the week. We headed out one evening just as flakes began to fall, and when we reached the bridge at the head of the bay, there was already about 1½ inches. We arrived at the intersection by the (then) post office and Civic Center and hubby couldn’t see the shoulder on the far side of the road! He turned around and we went back, to await daylight to consider braving the adventure.
My earliest remembered “deep snow” was age 6 in Darrington. I tried to follow my dad’s steps but couldn’t make it so had to be carried for the trip to the store!
Primroses have bloomed outside my window since opening in November, and some tiny campanulas until they were covered with swirling snow. Meanwhile, marvelous little snowdrops don’t look like anything is out of place and are about ready to open.
We’ll likely have more snowflakes before spring arrives, but this will be one of those memorable winters of The Big Snow for many.
