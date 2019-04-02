Gig Harbor police reports

Getty Images/iStockphoto

Compiled from reports to Gig Harbor police.

Those don’t match

March 28 — At 10:55 p.m., a woman was seen parking in an obscure spot, exiting her truck and entering a grocery store in the 11200 block of 51st Avenue. An officer noticed the front and back license plates did not match and were tied on by Velcro with the real plates hidden underneath.

The officer called the store to report that a woman inside has a history of shoplifting, After almost an hour, the woman told store employees she left her wallet at home and could not pay for the groceries she had. She then left the store and was confronted by the officer.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The News Tribune content across all your devices. SAVE NOW #ReadLocal

The woman had items from the store in her possession and admitted she stole them. They were valued at $136. The two license plates were seized for destruction, and the alleged shoplifter was given a court date.

Car prowl

March 21 — A woman’s car was broken into in a fast-food restaurant parking lot, and a purse and diaper bag stolen.

Police were dispatched at 9:49 a.m. to the 5500 block of Olympic Drive when the woman noticed her car window was in pieces. The surveillance camera was not great quality but showed a car park next to the woman’s car and then someone commit the break-in.

The restaurant is next to a pizza shop, and the owner told police he saw a man in his shop attempting to play video games. The owner told the man the shop was not open. The man exited and then went and broke into the woman’s car.