Gig Harbor Fire & Medic One reports

Gateway file photo

Compiled from reports to Gig Harbor Fire & Medic One

Total reports: 138



Fire: 1



EMS/Rescue: 110



Other: 27

March 24 — A two-car collision brought crews to the uptown area of Gig Harbor. They found that one car had been sideswiped by another.

“Firefighters positioned the engine to allow for scene safety, and medical crews assessed the occupants of the vehicles,” reports show.

No one involved in the crash required further medical assistance.

March 25 — Another day, another car crash, this one a T-bone type wreck in the uptown area.

The people in both cars were able to get out on their own. Two of them denied being injured. A third was evaluated but declined to go to the hospital.

The scene was turned over to Gig Harbor police.

March 27 — Fire in a detached garage drew crews to Fox Island. They arrived to find the garage fully engulfed in flames.

“The first arriving crews were able to quickly establish all residents and pets were safe and accounted for,” according to reports. “The garage fire was successfully contained and extinguished.”

The house was not damaged, and an investigation into the cause of the blaze was underway.

March 28 — A person texting while driving wrecked near Artondale.

“The car flipped onto its top and landed back in its lane of travel,” reports show.

Medics checked the driver for injury, but that person declined to be taken to the hospital.