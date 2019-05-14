Gig Harbor Fire & Medic One reports for May 3-9

Gateway file photo

Compiled from Gig Harbor Fire & Medic One reports

Total reports: 129



Fire: 5



EMS/Rescue: 91



Others: 33

May 3 — Firefighters were dispatched to state Route 16 after someone’s motorcycle caught fire while he was riding it.

“The rider was able to pull mostly off the road and get off the motorcycle without injury,” a report shows.

Firefighters put out the flaming cycle and turned the investigation over to the Washington State Patrol.

May 5 — A beauty bark fire brought firefighters to the downtown area.

They arrived to find a 4-foot by 4-foot area smoldering. It appeared that a discarded cigarette started the fire, a report shows.

Crews extinguished that blaze only to have another flare up nearby. They extinguished that one, too.

“There were several cigarette butts in the area, suggesting that this might be the cause,” the report shows. “This is a good reminder to be mindful of any possible ignition source in this warm, dry weather.”

May 8 — Another day, another beauty bark fire. This one in the Point Fosdick area.

A neighbor called 911 to report a fire in a nearby yard throwing up a lot of smoke. The reporting party also said there was an electrical wire in the area of the fire.

“Firefighters arrived to find approximately 10 square feet of beauty bark smoldering in a garden bed,” a report shows. “The wire that was seen was uninvolved in the fire and not damaged by the heat.”

Crews doused the fire. The cause is unknown.