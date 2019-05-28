A fraudulent credit card and a bad driver’s license highlight Gig Harbor police reports

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

Compiled from Gig Harbor police reports.

Credit card fraud

May 16 — A man and woman entered a store and stated they were opening a new store and needed a computer and phone equipment. They bought bout $1,500 worth of items on a credit card, which was later learned to be not valid.

Police were dispatched at 8:58 a.m. to the 5100 block of Point Fosdick Drive NW when the store owner called to report the faulty credit card. The owner has stores in Seattle and Tukwila as well, and the same male and female purchased items at those stores using the same credit card

The manager obtained a license plate number and also told police there are photos and videos of the suspects.

Hang up and drive

May 20 — A woman pulled over for talking on her phone was determined to have been driving with a license suspended in the third degree.

Police pulled over the woman at 3:05 p.m. at Hollycroft Street and Soundview Drive after noticing the woman speaking on her phone. She did not have her license, so her date of birth and name were obtained, which showed her suspended license.

She was given a court date and her husband came to pick her up.