Fire pit-spawned house fire, kid locked in car kept Gig Harbor firefighters busy June 14-20

Compiled from Gig Harbor Fire & Medic One reports, June 14-20

Total reports: 119



Fire: 4



EMS/Rescue: 85



Other: 30

June 19 — A brush fire brought crews to the intersection of Murphy Drive Northwest and East Bay Drive. The fire was about 15 feet by 15 feet when firefighters arrived.

They extinguished the main body of the fire as well as two smaller “spot fires” to the north.

June 19 — A fire that started in an outdoor fire pit spread to the back deck of a home on Fox Island.

Firefighters were alerted by a 911 call from someone who lives at the house.

They extinguished the flames, which caused an estimated $60,000 in damages.

No one was hurt.

“It is important to make sure all outdoor fires are cold and out before being left unattended,” according to a report.

June 20 — Crews were sent to a downtown parking lot after someone reported both their child and keys were locked in the car.

The caller said there was no spare set of keys.

Firefighters confirmed the child belonged to the caller, and they eventually were able to gain access to the vehicle after “multiple attempts.”