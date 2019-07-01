Say goodbye to the “NW” in Gig Harbor street addresses. You can blame 911

Make sure you’re ready for changes coming to Gig Harbor addresses Gig Harbor residents have until September to drop the "NW" from their street addresses. The change is to avoid confusion by fire and police responders with similar addresses outside the city limits, which will keep the "NW." Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Gig Harbor residents have until September to drop the "NW" from their street addresses. The change is to avoid confusion by fire and police responders with similar addresses outside the city limits, which will keep the "NW."

Gig Harbor residents will have to get used to writing their street addresses without the familiar “NW.”

The city is lopping off the “Northwest” designator to avoid confusing the county’s increasingly automated 911 system.





So, Rosedale Street Northwest? Just plain Rosedale Street. Ditto Harborview Drive, Olympic Drive, Burnham Drive and about 318 other streets and street segments inside Gig Harbor.

Outside the city, though, residents of the unincorporated Peninsula will still glory in the “Northwest” directional.

Property owners received notice of this modification in June, and the change will go into effect on September 30.

Helia Johnson, a building assistant in the city’s Community Development Department, said 911 dispatchingincreasingly depends on automated databases that overlay a geographical grid over traditional street addresses. If some street segments have directional designators and some don’t, she explained, the system can get confused.

She said the city has found inconsistencies with 104 of 318 street segments containing the NW designator.

“We still have some parcels utilizing the directional NW and they do not correlate to the rest of the city’s addressing standards,” Johnston said. “This creates an inconsistency in our addressing grid. The inconsistency in the grid then reflects in the data produced in Pierce County Geographic Information System. The county GIS data is what is used by the emergency responders.”

Gig Harbor fire and police calls are dispatched by South Sound 911, which is located in Tacoma.

If the 911 system picks out the wrong address, there could be a delay in fire or police response, she said.

“If, say, you have two homes on one street with the designator NW and two homes without the designator . . . the technology kind of glitches, which creates an inconsistency,” Johnston said.

The city has notified the United States Postal Service, Peninsula Light, CenturyLink, Puget Sound Energy, the Pierce County Assessor, Pierce County GIS, and some providers of GPS-based maps, such as Google Maps.

But it’s up to residents to notify entities such as their telephone, alarm and cable and garbage companies, the city said. It may also be important to notify banks, credit card companies and state and federal agencies, such as the Social Security Administration.

However, the city says it’s not necessary to file a “change of address” form with the U.S. Postal Service, as they have already been notified. The post office will deliver mail to both the old and new addresses for a year after the change goes into effect.

It will take six months to a year to replace the signs in the Gig Harbor city limits with “NW” on them. Johnston was not able to give a cost estimate, but said it will not be very high. The new signs will be phased in a few at a time.





For more information on the NW Directional Project visit https://www.cityofgigharbor.net/682/NW-Directional-Project.



