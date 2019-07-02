The Russians are coming! Wait, they’re here, and they’re having fun in Lakebay

Games, some of them hilarious to watch, are a feature of the Russian-themed festival. Contributing Writer

Recreating a beloved pastime from home, Russian speakers from many countries gathered in Key Peninsula’s Volunteer Park last weekend for a festival of fun, food and games.

The festival is called DroWA, loosely based on a Russian word connoting “leisure time,” and it follows in the tradition of the “young pioneer” youth camps of the old Soviet Union, at which kids from the cities were taught camping and survival skills, competed in games and races, and sang around campfires.

The Northwest festival have been held for several years, attracting Russian speakers from Russia, Latvia, Ukraine and other countries. It was moved to Lakebay this year because it has outgrown the previous sites. More than 600 people, many of them children, attended.

For three days, the park was covered with a sea of tents, awning and shelters of every color of the rainbow. Teams competed in soccer, volleyball, tug of war, relays, tourist triathlon, adventure hunt, song and dance contests, and more. At night, there was an entertainment program with rock bands, singers, dance troupes, discos, and gatherings around campfires.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The News Tribune content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

“I’d say half the folks at the festival are naturalized American citizens, said Anastasia Podlazova, one of the organizers. “A lot of kids you saw running around are natural-born US citizens.”

Podlazova attended her first DroWa festival in her native city of Obninsk, near Moscow, when she was 10 years old. For younger kids, these festivals were typically associated with boy and girl scout camps, pioneer camps. At 15, she began attending larger festivals, and at 18, she became one of the organizers of the city-sponsored festival in Obninsk.

When Anastasia came to the United States in 2006, she and her husband, Sergey Podlazov, wanted to continue the tradition here. The first DroWA festival was held in Coupeville, and attracted about 150 people.

“Since then, DroWA grew bigger every year, said Sergey. “The growth brought the challenge of finding a property large enough to host so many people. In the course of 13 years, DroWA moved from Coupeville to Cle Elum to Leavenworth to Plain and now Lakebay.”

“This is a family event,” said Podlazov. “Some families have been coming to DroWA for 11 years, and as their children grew up, they joined adult teams. For the last two years, we also did a Junior league for younger kids. Unlike adult teams, junior league teams are formed on the spot and kids compete in several fun contests.”

Some of the teams were formed by Russian-speaking employee groups at companies like Microsoft, Boeing, Hewlett Packard, FC Desna, University of Washington, and the local newspapers Russian World and Perspective.

This year, there were teams from Oregon and Canada, but most are from the greater Seattle area and come from all walks of life, from construction workers to real estate agents to medical doctors to software developers to entrepreneurs. Although virtually all of the 450 adults and 200 children at the event were fluent in Russian, not everyone hailed from that country. “If you ask someone from Latvia or Ukraine if they are Russians, few of them will say so,” said Anastasia. “They will say they are Latvian or Ukrainian; they just happen to be Russian-speaking because they were born before the Soviet Union collapsed. The Russian language is something most attendees have in common — though not everyone — and one of the goals of our festival is to bring them together overcoming any negative feelings that may exist.” Traditionally, the Soviet-era festivals aimed to teach young people, mostly high-schoolers and university students, skills required to survive in the wilderness, find your way using a compass and a map, traverse a river, make a fire without matches, explained Sergey. The festivals also played an important social role helping young people bond and meet new friends.