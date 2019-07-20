Kayakers worried as some Gig Harbor council members oppose renewal of Skansie Park lease

Ancich Park has been the official home of the Gig Harbor Canoe and Kayak Race Team since 2017, but the club has been practicing at Skansie Park while waiting for a floating dock. Courtesy

The Gig Harbor Canoe and Kayak Racing team are worried, and say they have reason to be.

With no sign of the proposed Ancich Park dock being built any time soon, the racing team has been practicing at Skansie Park since 2013.

The lease is up for renewal, and some council members oppose it.

The council will discuss Monday, July 22, whether to renew the lease the city has with the kayak and canoe team. At least two council members, Ken Malich and Jim Franich, have said they want the lease terminated.

Malich said the club is taking up too much public space, and the dock wasn’t intended to be a storage facility.

“It feels like we are being bullied by these council members — they are attacking us,” said Aaron Huston, the team’s coach. “Removing us from Skansie Park would effectively end our program.”

The canoe and kayak team, a non-profit organization, are paying $1,500 a month for rent at Ancich Park. Although they do not use this facility currently, Huston said this payment is in anticipation of the dock being built at Ancich.

The team also has a lease agreement at Skansie Park. They pay no rent, but get a portion of the park for the storage of their canoes and kayaks.

Malich said the city has an obligation to the public to ensure the park is not being used as a boat storage facility. Malich feels the team takes up too much space at a public park, and with no rent being paid, feels the contract needs to be terminated, perhaps with an eye to re-negotiating it in the future.

Malich estimates the the canoe and kayak team is taking up a couple thousand square feet of the park.

“I don’t think ‘being bullied’ is a proper term,” Malich said, responding to Huston’s claim. “We have a responsibility towards the public, the people who voting us in office, and we are serving them.”

Huston said the kayak team takes up two percent of the 110,000-square-foot park.

“To say we take up a large portion really isn’t accurate,” he said.

Huston also acknowledged the club pays no rent at Skansie Park, but said its lease with the city is on the same terms made between the city and many other non-profits, including Harbor WildWatch, Skansie net shed, and the Harbor Boathouse.

“It’s in the city’s interest to partner with non-profits to provide recreation and community benefits,” Huston said.

If the council decides to terminate the lease on Monday, Malich said there are still plenty of options for the canoe and kayak team to launch their boats at Skansie. The only difference would be they would not have a storage facility.

“What’s to stop someone from bringing their kayak to Skansie Park and launching it? Nothing I know of,” Malich said. “There is no rule against any individual unloading their boat in the water. The suggestion we are running them out of the park is ridiculous — it is open to public use and they kayak team is a member of the public.”

Huston said this plan is not feasible or realistic, however.

“Can you imagine 50 boats being loaded and unloaded twice a day?” Huston said. “You talk about the traffic now, now you’re talking about crazy amounts of traffic where people are stopping to unload boats. We don’t want that, the local businesses don’t deserve that, and I don’t understand why it can’t stay how it is now.”

The proposed contract with the city has been recommended for approval by city staff. The accompanying resolution notes that GHCK is highly competitive youth program that won the USA Canoe/Kayak Sprint National Championships in 2012 and again in 2013.

The staff summary noted that the club is a “source of pride for the community” and cited the physical and health benefits to the youthful participants, as well as the club’s daily cleanup of the property and a cleanup at low tide once a quarter.

If the contract is terminated, the team will be given a 90-day eviction notice.