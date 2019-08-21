After 125 years, trustees hold first meeting at Key Center library

Corrine Weatherly, Key Center Library Supervising Librarian, center, joins members of the Pierce County Library System’s Board of Trustees for the first-ever trustees meeting at the Key Center Library on Wednesday, Aug. 14. From left, Jamilyn Penn of Steilacoom; Gig Harbor residents Rob Allen, chair, and Monica Butler; Executive Director Georgia Lomax of Tacoma; Daren Jones of Orting, vice chair, and Pat Jenkins, of Puyallup. Contributing Writer

The Key Center Library was founded in 1894, but it was only last Wednesday that the Pierce County Library Board of Trustees finally paid it an official visit.

A standing-room only crowd crowd greeted the five volunteer trustees Aug. 14 for their first-ever board meeting in Key Center. The trustees got a tour of the library, one of 19 in the county system, and heard an overview of the facility from its local staff.

An important community hub, the library serves people from Wauna, Key Center, Vaughn, Home, Lakebay and Longbranch. Key Peninsula is a neighbor-helping-neighbor, close-knit community, and the library is a central gathering space and place for residents. In summer, staff distributes free sack lunches to children on Tuesdays and Fridays from the Food Backpacks 4 Kids program.

The first library on the Key Peninsula was founded in 1894 and only women were allowed to use it. That was in response to a newly formed Horticultural Society that was for men only. Today, children, men and women are welcome at the Key Center Library. In 2018 people made 71,000 visits to the library and checked out 163,000 books, movies and other items.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The News Tribune content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Corrine Weatherly, the supervising librarian, talked about the library as the hub and vibrant center serving peninsula families, children and people of all ages. Weatherly said the library is a true community connector, preparing children to read as they enter school as well as supporting students as they learn through the years. The Key Center Library is a significant resource for families who homeschool their children. Weatherly discussed the many classes and events the library offers as well as partnerships the library has with organizations in the community.

The present building at 8905 Key Peninsula Highway was opened in 1981. At 4.066 square feet, it consolidated the former Evergreen, Longbranch and Home-Lakebay branches.

At the meeting, Pierce County Library Executive Director Georgia Lomax talked about the Library System’s Strategic Plan for 2020.

He said he strategic directions include:

▪ Establishing asset-limited residents as a priority service audience. Asset-limited individuals are people who are employed and earn above the poverty level, but are financially unstable, often working multiple jobs or living paycheck to paycheck. A goal will be to determine how the library and its services can contribute to financially strengthening these individuals.

▪ Managing capital investments in spaces and technology. The Library System plans to explore opportunities to expand, update or improve buildings and technology to support growing communities and projected service needs, as well as create a sense of place in communities.

Following the meeting, the Board of Trustees toured the Key Center Library and tried their hands, eyes and minds at virtual reality programs.

The trustees are Jamilyn Penn of Steilacoom; Rob Allen and Monica Butler, both of Gig Harbor; Daren Jones of Orting and Pat Jenkins of Puyallup.