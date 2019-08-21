Purdy drivers: Expect one-way traffic on 62nd Avenue NW in the fall

Road project on 62nd Avenue Northwest Courtesy

Work on a major street project in the Purdy area may slow local traffic this fall, according to Pierce County Public Works.

Occasional one-way traffic can be expected as contractors work to improve the intersection of 62nd Avenue Northwest and 144th Street Northwest, the county said.

Improvements include a new traffic signal, street lighting on 144th Street Northwest, turn lanes both streets, retaining walls, and stormwater treatment and detention facilities.

From late August to late September, crews will widen and resurface 144th Street Northwest, continue installing storm drainage facilities and retaining walls, install street lights, apply temporary striping, and install guardrails.

Work will be suspended from late September to mid-December while traffic signal poles are being delivered. The new traffic signal system is expected to be activated in early 2020.

The work started in April, with crews clearing bushes and trees, removing guardrails and excavating shoulders. Utility companies relocated utility lines and poles from late April to late June.

In July and August, crews began installing retaining walls and temporary drainage facilities, excavating and rebuilding 62nd Avenue Northwest, and installing a stormwater detention vault under 62nd Avenue Northwest. The temporary one-lane bypass road along the shoulder of the east side of 62nd Avenue Northwest is expected to be removed in late August. The bypass road has been in place since July 29.

During construction, crews will work from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p. m. Monday to Friday. There will be alternating one-way traffic on 144th Street Northwest during work hours as needed throughout the remainder of the project.

Active Construction Inc. is the contractor. The construction cost is approximately $2.4 million and is funded with County Road Funds.