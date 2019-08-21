Police blotter: A belt walks out of the store, around her waist

If the belt fits, wear it

August 9 – A woman was seen taking a men’s belt off the rack, putting it around her waist and leaving the store. Police were dispatched at 1 p.m. to the 3400 block of Hunt Street, where the woman left the store with the $31 item. The woman was seen walking by an open cashier line. She was seen leaving in a car as the passenger. Video surveillance was obtained, along with photographic evidence.

“Just kidding”

August 9 — A man was arrested on an outstanding warrant after struggling with officers and then insisting he was “just kidding.” Police had stopped a suspicious car at 8:28 p.m. to the 4600 block of Fosdick Drive. The man got out of the car, knelt down, and then stood as if to run. When the officer lunged to stop him, he said, “Just kidding.” But as he was being placed in handcuffs, the man began to struggle, the officer said. He called for backup and the man was arrested.