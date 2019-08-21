Gig Harbor Citizen’s Police Academy looking for people who want to learn about law enforcement

The Gig Harbor Police Department is accepting applications for its 2019 Citizens Police Academy this fall.

The Citizens Police Academy is designed to educate citizens on the policies, procedures, and day-to-day operations of the police department.

Some of the topics that will be covered are: patrol procedures, laws of arrest, communications, field

Investigations, criminal investigations, traffic and impaired driving enforcement, crime prevention,

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The News Tribune content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

personal safety, records, police work and stress, as well as hands-on experiences and field trips to the

communications center and county Jail.

The Citizens Police Academy will take place on Tuesday and Thursday evenings from 6:30 p.m. until 8:30

p.m., between September 17 and October 17, as well as one “hands-on” Saturday session. Graduation will

take place at the end of the last class session.

All participants must be eighteen years of age and either live or work in the City of Gig Harbor area. They

must have no felony convictions, nor any misdemeanor convictions in the past three years. Preference will

be given to applicants residing within the city limits of Gig Harbor.

Registration information can be obtained from the Police Department at 3510 Grandview St., Gig Harbor, or by email from Allen Beck becka@cityofgigharbor.net, or Larry Bleich bleichl@cityofgigharbor.net