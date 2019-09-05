Gig Harbor and Key Peninsula Events Calendar

Coming home to Gig Harbor Natural beauty, thriving waterfront and a sense of serenity – residents extol the virtues of the popular maritime community. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Natural beauty, thriving waterfront and a sense of serenity – residents extol the virtues of the popular maritime community.

Today

Chamber Luncheon — Reema Griffith, executive director of the state Transportation Commission, will explain the Road Usage Charge that’s being tested on state highways. Gig Harbor Chamber of Commerce luncheon, 11:30 a.m. today, Sept. 5, at the Canterwood Country Club, 12606 54th Av.e NW.

Saturday

Suicide Awareness — A free event to raise awareness of National Suicide Prevention Week, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, in Gateway Park, 10405 State Route 302. Music by local musician Maddy Dullum, food by Hot Diggity Dogs and KC Freeze. Sponsored by Gig Harbor/Key Peninsula Suicide Prevention Coalition.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The News Tribune content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Monday

Friends of the Library — Meeting of Gig Harbor Friends of the Library. 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 9 in the Gig Harbor Pierce County Library, 4424 Point Fosdick Dr NW. New members welcome.

Blood Drive — Cascade Regional Blood Services blood drive, 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Albertson’s grocery, 11330 51st Ave. NW. Photo i.d. required. Eat a light snack and drink non-caffeinated liquid before donating.

KP Parks Commission — Key Peninsula Parks Commission, 7:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 9 at Volunteer Park, 5514 Key Peninsula Hwy.

Tuesday

Watercolor Class — Artist Sherri Bails will teach an 8-week watercolor class and drawing workshop at 1:30 p.m. Tuesdays at the Harbor History Museum, 4121 Harborview Dr. The introductory class, Tuesday, Sept. 10, will be at Cutter’s Point Coffee on Olympic Drive; subsequent classes at the museum. Cost is $150. Information sjbailsart@yahoo.com

Literary Society — The Gig Harbor Literary Society will discuss “Starvation Heights” by Northwest author Gregg Olsen, 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10, in the Harbor History Museum, 4121 Harborview Dr. Potluck snacks are suggested.

Wednesday

Teen Crafts — Hang out and create buttons with a button maker, or bring your own craft project to work on during Creative Crafts for Teens, 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11 in the Gig Harbor Pierce County Library, 4424 Point Fosdick Dr. NW.

Kiwanis — 7 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11 in Harbor Place at Cottesmore, 1016 29th St NW.

Lions Club — 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11 in the Theater Room at Harbor Place, 1016 29th St. NW

Next Week





Chess Club — Beginners are welcome at the Chess Club for grades K-8, 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 12 at the Gig Harbor Pierce County Library, 4424 Point Fosdick Dr. NW. Twenty minutes of chess instruction, followed by 40 minutes of play.

Make Waves — Harbor Wildwatch’s 5th Annual Make Waves Fundraiser, 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 12 at the Gig Harbor Yacht Club, 8209 Stinson Ave. . Proceeds support youth environmental education. For ticket pricing, go to harborwildwatch.org or visit Skansie House, 3207 Harborview Dr.

Senior Gaming — Games and socializing for seniors, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 12 in the Gig Harbor Pierce County Library, 4424 Point Fosdick Dr. NW

Retirement Class — John Reinmuth, founder of Wellspring Financial Planners, will offer a complementary class, “Understanding Your Social Security Benefits” at 7 p.m. Thursday, September 12, in the Gig Harbor Library meeting room. Among his topics will be how couples can raise their retirement income by staggering their benefits. Register at wellspringfinancialplanners.com or (253) 353-3033.

Meaningful Movies — The documentary “Coming of Age in Aging America” will be shown at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 13 at Agnus Dei Church, 11051 Peacock Hill Ave. Doors open at 6 p.m. for snacks and socializing. Discussion following with Joyce Schultz of the Gig Harbor Senior Center. The event is free, though donations are accepted.

Submit Peninsula Calendar items to editor@gateline.com





