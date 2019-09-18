A new meaning for “dog paddle” in Gig Harbor’s annual paddle board parade this weekend

Last year’s paddle board parade at SUP in the Harbor drew 103 paddlers. This year, there’ll be dogs on board. Courtesy

Stand Up for Peninsula Schools will reprise its popular paddle board parade this Saturday, Sept. 22, hoping to beat the record of 103 paddle boarders who braved the waters last year.

The waterborne event is part of SUP in the Harbor, the nonprofit group’s annual fundraising party in Skansie Brothers Park. Attractions on dry land include games, face-painting, a relay race, live music and food. Events begin at 1 p.m.

As an additional twist this year, organizers have invited paddle boarders to bring their dogs along for the ride. They’re calling that “SUP and PUP.”

The Gig Harbor Dragon Boat will lead the paddle board parade, which will proceed from the Skansie Brothers Park to the Tides Tavern and back. The parade begins at 2:15 p.m. Registration and check-in begins at 12:30 p..m.

Participants can bring their own paddle boards or rent one on site. Registration is $20, and families can register for a flat $50.

All paddle boarders must wear life jackets.

Proceeds from the event will go to support Stand Up for Peninsula Schools and their efforts to promote Peninsula School District funding measures.

Event sponsors include Lee’s SUP, Paige Schulte, Realtor with Windermere Professional Partners, Lester Family Dentistry and State Farm-Kent Cashman.

For more information about Stand Up For Peninsula Schools or to register for SUP in the Harbor, visit www.standup4schools.org .