Police blotter: Missing jewels and mixing paint, alcohol

Stolen jewelry claim

Sept. 8 – At some point during a woman’s move to an apartment complex, approximately $10,100 worth of jewelry-making supplies were stolen., she told police.

Police were dispatched at 10:07 a.m. to the 6500 block of McDonald Avenue where the woman told them she believed the supplies were stolen by homeless people living near the complex. She is filing an insurance claim and needed a police report.

Alcohol and paint don’t mix

Sept. 13 – A woman under the influence of alcohol drove her vehicle into a paint store, causing damage to both the vehicle and the building. The woman suffered no injuries, but was arrested for driving under the influence.

Police were dispatched at 7 p.m. to the 6800 block of Kimball Drive where the woman had crashed her car into the store. She admitted to having five to six drinks, but refused to get out of the car or hand over her registration and proof of insurance. After being put in the police vehicle, the woman began kicking the cage and window with her knees and feet.

She was charged with driving under the influence and resisting arrest.