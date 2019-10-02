Peninsula Calendar

Today

Derek Kilmer — U.S. Rep. Derek Kilmer, D-6th, of Gig Harbor, will speak at the annual membership luncheon of the Gig Harbor Chamber of Commerce at 11:30 a.m. today, Oct. 3, in Canterwood Country Club, 12606 54th Ave.

Friday

Haunted Forest — 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4. Opening day of the Haunted Forest at Grand Farms, 17616 S Vaughn Rd NW. The attraction is open Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays in October (except Sunday, Oct. 13) and Halloween. Tickets are $15 and $25, available online at Eventbrite. Gates open at 7 p.m. and the box office closes at 11 p.m.

Saturday

Scarecrow Contest — 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, at Sehmel Homestead Park, 10123 78th Ave. NW. Scarecrow competition, with entries created by local business, community groups and families. Also farm animals, hay rides, camel and pony rides, carnival games and food vendors. Free admission; some activities have a small fee.

Next Week

Ancich Park Arts Dedication 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 8. Dedication of “Seiners at Sunrise,” an art installation by Gary W. Jackson. A set of 25 relief sculptures celebrate Gig Harbor’s fishing heritage. Ancich Waterfront Park, 3589 Harborview Dr.

Creative Crafts for Teens — Decorate a half-mask and become a person of mystery. Mask, paint and decorations provided. Ages 13-18. Wednesday, Oct. 9, 7-8 p.m., Gig Harbor Pierce County Library, 4424 Point Fosdick Drive N.W.

Watershed — 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 10. The KGI Watershed Council hosts its annual “State of the Watershed” meeting in Sehmel Homestead Park Pavilion, 10123 78th Ave. NW. Speakers will discuss the health of the Key Peninsula, Gig Harbor and Islands watersheds.

