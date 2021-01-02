Dispute between housemates in rural area of Key Peninsula leaves one shot, another in jail

The shooting occurred in the shed at left in this photo of a rural property in the 14500 block of East Victor Road. Courtesy

Pierce County Sheriff’s detectives are investigating a shooting between roommates in the North Bay area of the Key Peninsula near the Mason County line.

The 54-year-old homeowner was shot by the suspect, who fled, according to Sheriff’s spokesman Sgt. Darren Moss. He was taken into custody and the firearm was recovered. The victim is at the emergency room and stable.

The shooting occurred about 4:40 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 2 in the 14500 block of East Victor Road.

“There was some kind of argument and fight that occurred in a shed on the property,” Moss said. “There was surveillance video, so we basically have the whole thing.”

The 26-year-old suspect, who also lived on the property, fled the scene, but later asked a friend to call 911. He was arrested without incident on 144th St. NW near Rocky Creek, Moss said. He was booked into the Pierce County Jail on suspicion of first-degree assault.

