Gateway Gig Harbor fire department honors those lost on 9/11 September 11, 2021 04:44 PM

On the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attack, Gig Harbor Fire & Medic One hosted a ceremony at Station 50 Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, honoring the nearly 3,000 lives lost when the Twin Towers fell, including 343 firefighters.