Business Briefs: Chamber awards, a Dollar Tree for Key Peninsula, new Harbor Fit owner

Chamber honors 3 small businesses

The Gig Harbor Chamber of Commerce honored three local small businesses at its annual Anchor Awards luncheon Nov. 7.

PW Green Antiques of 5775 Soundview Drive, Ste. 201C, received the Mainstay Award as best small business.

BBQ2U was honored with the Propeller Award, for best start-up. BBQ2U is an “authentic Central Texas-style barbecue restaurant at 4814 Point Fosdick Dr.

Trust Olympus Pest Control, of 5711 34th Ave. NW, won the Keel Award for best community investment.

Dollar Tree on Key Peninsula





Dollar Tree, a national chain of bargain-price retail stores, opened a branch store on the Key Peninsula last week. The store is located in Lake Kathryn Village. Dollar Tree has three locations in Tacoma and another in Lakewood. Corporate headquarters is in Chesapeake, VA.

Harbor Fit has new owner

Harbor Fit, a downtown Gig Harbor fitness studio, has been acquired by Jill Wambold, an instructor. She and her husband formerly owned several local businesses, including Briz 25, Rosedale Accounting and The Sky’s Blue Photography. Harbor Fit offers 30 classes a week, including spin, strength, yoga, pilates, stretch and foam roll. The studio is located at 8809 N Harborview Dr. Ste 101.

St. Anthony gets an ‘A’

Chi Franciscan’s St. Anthony Hospital of Gig Harbor has earned an ‘A’ safety grade from Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grades, a national consumer-oriented non-profit that surveys and rates hospital performance. The report card uses 27 evidence-based measures of patient safety to assign A, B, C, D, and F grades to more than 2,600 acute-care hospitals across the nation. St. Anthony’s was one of five Chi Franciscan hospitals to earn the top possible grade. The others include St. Joseph Hospital of Tacoma and Harrison Medical Centers in Bremerton and Silverdale.

