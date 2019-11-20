Cut-your-own Christmas tree permits on sale for Olympic National Forest.

Christmas tree permits are on sale at Olympic National Forest offices beginning this week.

Visitors can come to the offices in Olympia, Quilcene or Quinault and purchase their $5 permit to cut their own Christmas tree on National Forest System land. Families with 4th-graders who have an Every Kid Outdoors Pass can get a free cutting permit. The child must be present when picking up the permit.

Informational material and a map showing where to harvest your tree will be included with the permit.

A new requirement this year is that cut trees cannot be taller than 15 feet.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

The Forest Service office closest to Gig Harbor is at Quilcene. Its address is: 295142 Highway 101 South. It is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and staffed by volunteers on weekends from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Meanwhile, the state Department of Natural Resources is reminding residents that DNR does not allow the cutting of Christmas trees on state trust lands. Because trees on trust lands are auctioned to support state institutions, including schools, they must be allowed to reach maturity,the department says.

Several private tree farms close to Gig Harbor offer cut-your-own Christmas trees. These include:

▪ Five Springs Tree Farms, 33263 SE Five Springs Lane, Olalla.

▪ The Wreath Works, 15384 Glenwood Road SW, Port Orchard

▪ Bacon’s Christmas Tree Farm, 9381 W. Belfair Valley Rd., Bremerton

▪ Brewer’s Christmas Trees, 2382 W. Deegan Road West, Shelton

▪ Hunter Christmas Trees, 6154 E. Brockdale Rd., Shelton