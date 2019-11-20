Peninsula Calendar for Nov. 21-28

Fall foliage is seen on trees as the crew of a dragon boat paddles near the Harbor History Museum. Joshua.bessex@gmail.com

Thursday

Water Quality Meeting — 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 21 in the Dogwood Room at Gig Harbor Fire and Medic One, 10222 Bujacich Rd. NW. Burley Lagoon Water Quality Team meeting, part of South Sound Clean Water Partners.

Mustard Seed Open House — 4-6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21, at 9016 154th Ave. Ct. NW, Lakebay. The Mustard Seed Project promotes independent living for seniors on the Key Peninsula. Learn about getting help with transportation, finding affordable housing.

GHHS Band Concert — 6 p.m. Thursday Nov. 21 at Chapel Hill Presbyterian Church. “American as Apple Pie” band concert by the jazz and concert bands of Gig Harbor High School, with a theme of American movie music. Concert begins with three jazz bands in the nave, moves into the sanctuary for concert bands. Free and open to the public.

Friday

Holiday Makers Market — Handcrafted gifts for the holidays, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, Nov, 22, at Peninsula Marketplace, 5503 Wollochet Dr. NW.

El Grupo — Spanish talk group for language learners. 12:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, Nov. 22, in Gig Harbor Pierce County Library, 4424 Point Fosdick Dr.

Saturday

Salmon Tour — Harbor WildWatch salmon tour begins at Austin Estuary at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, and ends at Donkey Creek Park about 11 a.m.. Learn all about salmon’s life cycle while viewing spawning salmon. Meet in Austin Estuary Park near the picnic table.

GH Jobs Program — Looking or work? Gig Harbor jobs program offers help in the search, or just polishing your resume. 4-6 p.m. in the Gig Harbor Pierce County Library, 4424 Point Fosdick Dr.

Texas Holdem Tournament — 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, in Port Orchard Eagles, 4001 Jackson Ave. SE, Port Orchard. $15 buy-in.

Monday

Relatives Raising Kids — 6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 25 at Evergreen Elementary School. Support group for grandparents and other relatives raising children. 1820 Key Peninsula Hwy SW, Lakebay. Group meets the fourth Monday of each month.

Suicide Prevention — 6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 25 in the Peninsula High School auditorium. Diana Cortez-Yanez, a Tacoma native, will be speaking about her struggle with suicide. This free event is sponsored by the Gig Harbor Key Peninsula Suicide Coalition.

Upcoming Seasonal

Holiday Wreath Making — 1-4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7 in Rosedale Hall, 8205 86th Ave NW. Create your own wreath with PenMet Parks experts. $65 cost covers materials, snacks and a seasonal beverage.

Chili Cookoff — 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, at St. John’s Episcopal Church, 7701 Skansie Ave. Chili dinner, appetizers and deserts to benefit Eastside Baby Center (West Sound). Guests are asked to bring an unwrapped new toy, winter clothing or diapers for children under 5.

Messiah Singalong — 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15. Singalong with Handel’s Messiah at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 12002 Peacock Hill Ave. Choir, soloists and orchestra will accompany the “audience choir” for this Christmas favorite.

Service Clubs

Gig Harbor Kiwanis — 7 a.m. Wednesdays in Harbor Place at Cottesmore, 1016 29th St NW.

Gig Harbor Lions Club — 5:30 p.m. Wednesdays in the Theater Room at Harbor Place, 1016 29th St. NW

Gig Harbor Rotary Club — 7 a.m. Fridays in Cottesmore Care Center, 2909 14th Ave. NW’

Gig Harbor Rotary North — 5 p.m. on 1st and 3rd Tuesdays in the Maritime Room of Heron’s Key, 4340 Borgen Blvd.

Send calendar items to editor@gateline.com, or by mail to 1950 S. State St., Tacoma, WA 98499. Please submit at least one week in advance of event date.