Hugh McMillan’s Kid’s Corner: Voyager kids have a blast at Camp Read-A-Lot

Voyager First Graders belt out a merry song to entertain a Camp Read A Lot gathering of kids of all grades, parents, and friends Courtesy

I am always delighted to participate in Voyager Elementary’s annual Camp Read A Lot. It’s like going to a fun-filled fair, one dedicated to encouraging kids to revel in the delights of reading.

Special Education teacher Leslie Livingood told me, “It began in 2016 with 86 parents and 112 kids, a total of 198. This year we totaled 306.” It’s proven to be a must for many parents and kids . . and me.

“Camp Read A Lot is my favorite event of the year,” enthused Livingood. “It is always fun to see Voyager staff, families, and community engaged in it, that it is focused on literacy. Reading is such an important life long skill for kids. The Voyager community has come to look forward to this annual event.”

Events included a Book Walk, where kids earned free books donated by Gig Harbor Garden Tour. Fishing for Sight words, Literacy games, Campfire songs, Crafts, Read to a dog, Read in a tent or “camper trailer,” and performance of campfire songs by K-1-2 grade kids warmed the evening.

Teachers David Aston and Kristin Page brought their dogs to share in the fun.

Fourth graders, Gavin Taylor, “got to read in a tent;” Kierra Meyers, “had a lot of fun games!” and Grayson Swartout was delighted, “You can read a book to a dog!”

“The best part was going fishing,” declared second-grader Miles Bean. “You get to read words and I like to practice words. Read to a dog was funny. It also had words. I like to read words that’s the point, I like to read! I got a ‘No David’ Christmas book! I won it at the book walk and it is free! I might come next year!”

For classmate Carson Hansen, “The best part was the book walk! You get free books. I landed on the word ‘fishing pole’ at the Book Walk and won!”

For parent Tracy Swartout, “It was a great event and when I asked Grayson and Sierra what their favorite school event of the year is, they both say, “Camp Read A Lot!” That is amazing, considering it comes so close to Halloween. It just goes to show you don’t need costumes and candy to engage kids!”

Angie Hansen, parent of classmate Carson Hansen, said, “It was so fun. I told him we will go and he had a blast. I think all the kids did.”

”It’s a great opportunity to spend time with friends,” said fifth-grader Elliot Yant. “You can do stuff like fish for words,” said classmate Caroline Davidson. “I liked reading books.”

“Everything was my favorite,” said first grader Anthony Brown. “I like the book walk. She picks out a word and I stand on it. I won! I got a Dogman Book. I liked reading with Mr. Aston’s dog. Fishing for sight words was fun!” Classmate Grace Clark, “liked the book walk. I got to pick out a Magic Treehouse book and I got to see Mr. Aston’s dog!”

“Book walk was my favorite,” said third grader Chris Costanza. “I liked picking out a free book. I picked ‘Who Would Win.’ I liked reading to Joey, Mrs. Page’s dog. I read about a kid who went to camp over summer and wrote to his parents about camp.”

”I love bringing my kids to Camp Read-A-Lot because it helps keep them excited about reading,” said parent Kendalyn Harris. “They get to experience different activities like reading to pets and the book walk. It’s always a fun night and my kids get excited to attend every year.”

“Camp Read-A-Lot gives us, the teachers, the opportunity to build on individual relationships with students and parents outside the classroom,” explained music teacher Andrew Burnes. “It’s real community-building in the important way. We’re forming great memories with our neighbors, memories that are tying the school staff and Gig Harbor families together for the long run. The fact that we’re instilling a love of learning while we form these bonds is a huge bonus.

“This year was loud, crowded, and full of energy, just like a family get-together should be.”