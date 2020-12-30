Tacoma News Tribune Logo
Where to dine and drink —safely— outside in Gig Harbor right now

As a waterfront town, Gig Harbor was perhaps more prepared than most for our current outdoor-only dining predicament.

Countless restaurants here already had patio seating, many with decks overlooking the boats docked in the harbor. Many more have added heaters to enhance the winter experience, but that doesn’t negate dressing for the weather!

A few restaurants with great views have opted to eschew limited outdoor dining for takeout only, including Anthony’s. The restaurant is selling retail items from its own seafood company to the public, too.

Il Lucano has similarly set up its indoor dining room as a wine shop, selling bottles at retail prices, and Morso coincidentally added a market to its restaurant before the pandemic, which the restaurant said has been a “wonderful” boost.

A few of the area’s breweries — namely Gig Harbor Brewing and 7 Seas — are ready to welcome you for a cold beer, too.

Adds Josh Sherwin, special projects coordinator at the Gig Harbor Waterfront Alliance, “It’s worth mentioning that Skansie Park has multiple tables in the heart of downtown on the waterfront where people often take to-go orders from El Pueblito, Tides Tavern and others.”

Here is a list of where to eat and drink outside in Gig Harbor, most with heaters, to accompany The News Tribune’s growing list of heated patios. Don’t forget to wear a sweater and warm socks.

7 Seas Brewing

3006 Judson St. #110, Gig Harbor, 253-514-8129, 7seasbrewing.com

Daily 11 a.m.-9 p.m.

Best for: local brews

What to expect: semi-covered front and parking lot patio

Brimstone PNW

7707 Pioneer Way, Gig Harbor, 253-858-2709, bbqbrimstone.com

Thursday and Sunday 4-7:30 p.m., Friday-Saturday 4-8 p.m.

Best for: cross-country BBQ, beer and cocktails

What to expect: covered porch in front of restaurant, with drink specials

Gertie & The Giant Octopus

4747 Point Fosdick Dr., Gig Harbor, 253-649-0921, facebook.com/Gertieandthegiantoctopus

Thursday-Saturday 5-8 p.m.

Best for: seafood and new American

What to expect: tented patio with ambient lighting and a free pot of tea

Gig Harbor Brewing

3155 Harborview Dr., Gig Harbor, 253-474-0672, gigharborbrewing.com

Wed-Sat 3-7 p.m., Sun 12-4 p.m.

Best for: local beer

What to expect: sidewalk patio in Tacoma, deck seating in Gig Harbor

Heritage Distilling Company - Gig Harbor - patio firepit.jpg
Restaurants and bars have gotten creative in their outdoor seating setups throughout the pandemic, and cooler temperatures mean heaters and firepits. At Heritage Distilling Company’s Gig Harbor tasting room and cocktail bar, guests can warm up fireside with spirit flights and hot drinks in their own three-sided tent. Trevor Murphy Heritage Distilling Company

Heritage Distilling Company

3118 Harborview Dr., Gig Harbor, 253-514-8120, heritagedistilling.com

Daily 11 a.m.-7 p.m.

Best for: cocktails made with local spirits, plus take-home cocktail kits

What to expect: individual tents for each table with cozy fire pits

The Hub Gig Harbor - outdoor garden.jpeg
The Hub in Gig Harbor has not one but three outdoor seating areas: a front sidewalk patio, a side patio overlooking the Narrows Airport runway, and this beer garden, now tented and equipped with heaters. The Hub Gig Harbor Courtesy


The Hub Gig Harbor

1208 26th Ave. NW, Gig Harbor, 253-853-1585, thehubgigharbor.com

Daily noon-7 p.m.

Best for: bar food, pizza and local beer

What to expect: semi-covered front patio, back beer garden and side patio with view of Narrows Airport runway

Hy Lu Hee Hee

4309 Burnham Dr., Gig Harbor, 253-851-7885, jpsbars.com/location/hy-iu-hee-hee

Daily 12-8 p.m.

Best for: pub food and other American favorites, plus local beer

What to expect: tented patio with casual feel

Il Lucano Ristorante Italiano

3119 Judson St. #B, Gig Harbor, 253-514-8945, illucanoristorante.com

Tuesday-Saturday 11:30 a.m.-9 p.m., Sunday 4-9 p.m.

Best for: a broad menu of Italian pasta, pizza and entrées

What to expect: cozy covered patio with heaters above each table

Java & Clay Cafe

3210 Harborview Dr., Gig Harbor, 253-851-3277, javaclaycafe.com

Thursday-Monday 8 a.m.-6 p.m.

Best for: coffee, tea, smoothies and light bites for breakfast or lunch

What to expect: relaxing deck patio with a view

Kelly’s Cafe

7806 Pioneer Way, Gig Harbor, 253-851-8697, facebook.com/kellyscafegigharbor

Tuesday-Friday 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Saturday-Sunday 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Best for: breakfast, diner classics, sandwiches and coffee

What to expect: simple sidewalk patio for people-watching

Kimball House Coffee - outdoor.jpg
A plethora of restaurants in Gig Harbor already had outdoor spaces, now spruced up for cold-weather dining and imbibing. The bistro lights and a built-in cover make for a cozy spot to warm up with a coffee at Kimball House. Kimball House Coffee Courtesy

Kimball Coffee House

6659 Kimball Dr., Gig Harbor, 253-858-2625, kimballcoffeehouse.com

Monday-Friday 7 a.m.-2 p.m., Saturday 8 a.m.-2 p.m.

Best for: coffee and breakfast sandwiches

What to expect: covered courtyard with a few cafe tables

Millville Pizza Co - sidewalk patio.jpg
Millville Pizza Co. in Gig Harbor has set up heaters along its covered sidewalk patio. Millville Pizza Co. Courtesy

Millville Pizza Co.

3409 Harborview Dr., Gig Harbor, 253-514-8626, millvillepizzaco.com

Daily 11 a.m.-8 p.m.

Best for: wood-fired pizza

What to expect: sidewalk seating for takeout pies

Moctezumas Gig Harbor - outdoor tent.jpeg
Moctezuma’s doesn’t take its outdoor setup lightly, decorating its tented parking lot patio in Gig Harbor with string lights and plants. Moctezuma's Courtesy

Moctezuma’s

4628 Pt. Fosdick Dr. NW, Gig Harbor, 253-851-8464, moctezumas.com

Daily 11 a.m.-8 p.m.

Best for: Mexican favorites and margaritas with happy hour

What to expect: glass-covered patios with festive atmosphere

Morso Wine Bistro & Market

9014 Peacock Hill Ave., Gig Harbor, 253-530-3463, morsobistro.com

Daily 12-7 p.m.

Best for: wine, charcuterie and tapas

What to expect: uncovered side patio with homey vibes and a view of the marina

Netshed No. 9

3313 Harborview Dr., Gig Harbor, 253-858-7175, netshed9.com

Sunday-Monday 8 a.m.-3 p.m., Friday-Saturday 8 a.m.-8 p.m. (dinner starts at 4 p.m.)

Best for: creative brunch dishes, sandwiches with meats from sister restaurant Brimstone

What to expect: waterfront semi-covered porch, with more covered space on the way

Pizzeria Fondi - outdoor area.jpeg
Pizzeria Fondi in Gig Harbor’s Point Fosdick Square has a sizable sidewalk patio and has equipped it with heaters and fire pits. Pizzeria Fondi Courtesy

Pizzeria Fondi

4621 Point Fosdick Dr., Gig Harbor, 253-851-6666, fondi.com

Sunday-Thursday 11 a.m.-8 p.m., Friday-Saturday 11 a.m.-8:30 p.m.

Best for: stone-oven sourdough pizzas, creative salads, Italian wine and beer

What to expect: covered sidewalk patio well-suited for families

Susanne’s Bakery

3411 Harborview Dr., Gig Harbor, 253-853-6220, susannesbakery.net

Wednesday-Saturday 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Sunday 8 a.m.-3 p.m.

Best for: pastries and coffee, plus sandwiches, soup and salad

What to expect: deck patio with cafe vibes

Wet Coast Brewing Company

6820 Kimball Dr., Gig Harbor, 253-432-4966, wetcoastbrewing.com

Monday-Thursday 2-7 p.m., Friday 3-8 p.m., Saturday-Sunday 12-7 p.m.

Best for: local beer

What to expect: laidback tented parking lot patio

