Where to dine and drink —safely— outside in Gig Harbor right now

As a waterfront town, Gig Harbor was perhaps more prepared than most for our current outdoor-only dining predicament.

Countless restaurants here already had patio seating, many with decks overlooking the boats docked in the harbor. Many more have added heaters to enhance the winter experience, but that doesn’t negate dressing for the weather!

A few restaurants with great views have opted to eschew limited outdoor dining for takeout only, including Anthony’s. The restaurant is selling retail items from its own seafood company to the public, too.

Il Lucano has similarly set up its indoor dining room as a wine shop, selling bottles at retail prices, and Morso coincidentally added a market to its restaurant before the pandemic, which the restaurant said has been a “wonderful” boost.

A few of the area’s breweries — namely Gig Harbor Brewing and 7 Seas — are ready to welcome you for a cold beer, too.

Adds Josh Sherwin, special projects coordinator at the Gig Harbor Waterfront Alliance, “It’s worth mentioning that Skansie Park has multiple tables in the heart of downtown on the waterfront where people often take to-go orders from El Pueblito, Tides Tavern and others.”

Here is a list of where to eat and drink outside in Gig Harbor, most with heaters, to accompany The News Tribune’s growing list of heated patios. Don’t forget to wear a sweater and warm socks.

7 Seas Brewing

▪ 3006 Judson St. #110, Gig Harbor, 253-514-8129, 7seasbrewing.com

▪ Daily 11 a.m.-9 p.m.

▪ Best for: local brews

▪ What to expect: semi-covered front and parking lot patio

Brimstone PNW

▪ 7707 Pioneer Way, Gig Harbor, 253-858-2709, bbqbrimstone.com

▪ Thursday and Sunday 4-7:30 p.m., Friday-Saturday 4-8 p.m.

▪ Best for: cross-country BBQ, beer and cocktails

▪ What to expect: covered porch in front of restaurant, with drink specials

Gertie & The Giant Octopus

▪ 4747 Point Fosdick Dr., Gig Harbor, 253-649-0921, facebook.com/Gertieandthegiantoctopus

▪ Thursday-Saturday 5-8 p.m.

▪ Best for: seafood and new American

▪ What to expect: tented patio with ambient lighting and a free pot of tea

Gig Harbor Brewing

▪ 3155 Harborview Dr., Gig Harbor, 253-474-0672, gigharborbrewing.com

▪ Wed-Sat 3-7 p.m., Sun 12-4 p.m.

▪ Best for: local beer

▪ What to expect: sidewalk patio in Tacoma, deck seating in Gig Harbor

Restaurants and bars have gotten creative in their outdoor seating setups throughout the pandemic, and cooler temperatures mean heaters and firepits. At Heritage Distilling Company’s Gig Harbor tasting room and cocktail bar, guests can warm up fireside with spirit flights and hot drinks in their own three-sided tent. Trevor Murphy Heritage Distilling Company

Heritage Distilling Company

▪ 3118 Harborview Dr., Gig Harbor, 253-514-8120, heritagedistilling.com

▪ Daily 11 a.m.-7 p.m.

▪ Best for: cocktails made with local spirits, plus take-home cocktail kits

▪ What to expect: individual tents for each table with cozy fire pits

The Hub in Gig Harbor has not one but three outdoor seating areas: a front sidewalk patio, a side patio overlooking the Narrows Airport runway, and this beer garden, now tented and equipped with heaters. The Hub Gig Harbor Courtesy







The Hub Gig Harbor

▪ 1208 26th Ave. NW, Gig Harbor, 253-853-1585, thehubgigharbor.com

▪ Daily noon-7 p.m.

▪ Best for: bar food, pizza and local beer

▪ What to expect: semi-covered front patio, back beer garden and side patio with view of Narrows Airport runway

Hy Lu Hee Hee

▪ 4309 Burnham Dr., Gig Harbor, 253-851-7885, jpsbars.com/location/hy-iu-hee-hee

▪ Daily 12-8 p.m.

▪ Best for: pub food and other American favorites, plus local beer

▪ What to expect: tented patio with casual feel

Il Lucano Ristorante Italiano

▪ 3119 Judson St. #B, Gig Harbor, 253-514-8945, illucanoristorante.com

▪ Tuesday-Saturday 11:30 a.m.-9 p.m., Sunday 4-9 p.m.

▪ Best for: a broad menu of Italian pasta, pizza and entrées

▪ What to expect: cozy covered patio with heaters above each table

Java & Clay Cafe

▪ 3210 Harborview Dr., Gig Harbor, 253-851-3277, javaclaycafe.com

▪ Thursday-Monday 8 a.m.-6 p.m.

▪ Best for: coffee, tea, smoothies and light bites for breakfast or lunch

▪ What to expect: relaxing deck patio with a view

Kelly’s Cafe

▪ 7806 Pioneer Way, Gig Harbor, 253-851-8697, facebook.com/kellyscafegigharbor

▪ Tuesday-Friday 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Saturday-Sunday 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

▪ Best for: breakfast, diner classics, sandwiches and coffee

▪ What to expect: simple sidewalk patio for people-watching

A plethora of restaurants in Gig Harbor already had outdoor spaces, now spruced up for cold-weather dining and imbibing. The bistro lights and a built-in cover make for a cozy spot to warm up with a coffee at Kimball House. Kimball House Coffee Courtesy

Kimball Coffee House

▪ 6659 Kimball Dr., Gig Harbor, 253-858-2625, kimballcoffeehouse.com

▪ Monday-Friday 7 a.m.-2 p.m., Saturday 8 a.m.-2 p.m.

▪ Best for: coffee and breakfast sandwiches

▪ What to expect: covered courtyard with a few cafe tables

Millville Pizza Co. in Gig Harbor has set up heaters along its covered sidewalk patio. Millville Pizza Co. Courtesy

Millville Pizza Co.

▪ 3409 Harborview Dr., Gig Harbor, 253-514-8626, millvillepizzaco.com

▪ Daily 11 a.m.-8 p.m.

▪ Best for: wood-fired pizza

▪ What to expect: sidewalk seating for takeout pies

Moctezuma’s doesn’t take its outdoor setup lightly, decorating its tented parking lot patio in Gig Harbor with string lights and plants. Moctezuma's Courtesy

Moctezuma’s

▪ 4628 Pt. Fosdick Dr. NW, Gig Harbor, 253-851-8464, moctezumas.com

▪ Daily 11 a.m.-8 p.m.

▪ Best for: Mexican favorites and margaritas with happy hour

▪ What to expect: glass-covered patios with festive atmosphere

Morso Wine Bistro & Market

▪ 9014 Peacock Hill Ave., Gig Harbor, 253-530-3463, morsobistro.com

▪ Daily 12-7 p.m.

▪ Best for: wine, charcuterie and tapas

▪ What to expect: uncovered side patio with homey vibes and a view of the marina

Netshed No. 9

▪ 3313 Harborview Dr., Gig Harbor, 253-858-7175, netshed9.com

▪ Sunday-Monday 8 a.m.-3 p.m., Friday-Saturday 8 a.m.-8 p.m. (dinner starts at 4 p.m.)

▪ Best for: creative brunch dishes, sandwiches with meats from sister restaurant Brimstone

▪ What to expect: waterfront semi-covered porch, with more covered space on the way

Pizzeria Fondi in Gig Harbor’s Point Fosdick Square has a sizable sidewalk patio and has equipped it with heaters and fire pits. Pizzeria Fondi Courtesy

Pizzeria Fondi

▪ 4621 Point Fosdick Dr., Gig Harbor, 253-851-6666, fondi.com

▪ Sunday-Thursday 11 a.m.-8 p.m., Friday-Saturday 11 a.m.-8:30 p.m.

▪ Best for: stone-oven sourdough pizzas, creative salads, Italian wine and beer

▪ What to expect: covered sidewalk patio well-suited for families

Susanne’s Bakery

▪ 3411 Harborview Dr., Gig Harbor, 253-853-6220, susannesbakery.net

▪ Wednesday-Saturday 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Sunday 8 a.m.-3 p.m.

▪ Best for: pastries and coffee, plus sandwiches, soup and salad

▪ What to expect: deck patio with cafe vibes

Wet Coast Brewing Company

▪ 6820 Kimball Dr., Gig Harbor, 253-432-4966, wetcoastbrewing.com

▪ Monday-Thursday 2-7 p.m., Friday 3-8 p.m., Saturday-Sunday 12-7 p.m.

▪ Best for: local beer

▪ What to expect: laidback tented parking lot patio