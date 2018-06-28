Key Peninsula teen seeks marrow transplant for "one in a million" condition.

Police arrested 10 people occupying the area around the Northwest Detention Center in Tacoma on June 27. The group was protesting ICE's policy of detaining undocumented migrants in the center during deportation proceedings.
Protesters with Occupy NWDC packed up their encampment - protesting Trump administration immigration polices - after being ordered to leave by police and losing support from the neighboring Puyallup Tribe.
A Lakewood couple and their two young daughters were found dead inside their apartment Wednesday night. Police said it appears to be a homicide-suicide but they haven't determined which parent is responsible.
Michael Wallace, 25, was arrested and charged with false impersonation of a law enforcement officer and driving with a revoked or suspended license. Authorities received reports of a car driving with emergency equipment with lights and sirens.
A JetBlue flight suffered a communications failure and a pilot mistakenly entered a hijack alert while taxiing for takeoff at John F. Kennedy International Airport on Tuesday evening, prompting major response from Port Authority Police and the FBI.