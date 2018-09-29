“Neighbors helping neighbors. That’s what we’re all about.”

Union High School WR/DB Darien Chase discusses the top-ranked Titans' fourth-quarter comeback over No. 3 Puyallup. Union won the 4A nonleague tilt, 38-31, on Friday, Sept. 28, 2018 at McKenzie Stadium in Vancouver.
Behind the scene look of the viral video of a guy taking off with a prosthetic leg while another person chases after him while hopping on one leg after a football game at Fresno State's Bulldog Stadium
