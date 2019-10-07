Gig Harbor police seek jogging trail groper

SHARE COPY LINK

Gig Harbor police are asking the public’s help in apprehending a man who attacked a woman jogging on the Cushman Trail on Sunday, Oct. 6.

The women told police she was jogging in the area of Foster Street when she was approached from behind and groped by a man in a hoodie.

The man fled when the victim screamed. She described him as a white male in his early 30s, about six feet in height and wearing a light gray hooded sweatshirt, dark pants and two-toned athletic shoes. A sketch is shown above.

The Cushman Trail is a popular recreational trail that bisects Gig Harbor.

Police conducted a sweep of the area and spoke to one potential witness. They have since increased their presence in the area.

Police Chief Kelly Busy urged people who use the trail to run in pairs or groups and carry a cellphone.

People who may have witnessed the attack or have information about the suspect should call 911.