Gig Harbor firefighters find car accidents just about everywhere

Gig Harbor Fire & Medic One Fire Reports October 18-24

Total Reports: 143

Fire: 3

EMS/Rescue: 109

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Other: 31

Oct. 18: Two-car collision — Just before 7:00 p.m., firefighters returning from another call came upon a two-car collision at the intersection of 40th Street Northwest and 70th Avenue Northwest. A Port of Seattle Police officer was already on scene. A Pierce County Sheriff’s deputy arrived shortly thereafter. Both vehicles had front-end damage, one had airbag deployment. Neither driver was seriously injured.

Oct. 19: Highway 16 accident — Medics and firefighters were dispatched about 6 a.m. to a motor vehicle accident on State Route 16 around 144th Street Northwest. Crews arrived to find one car in the median against the cable barrier system with minor damage to the front end. Fire department vehicles parked to block traffic for scene safety. The driver declined medical treatment.

Oct. 19: Car in a ditch — A report of a vehicle in a ditch came in about 4 p.m. near the 700 block of Island Boulevard. Firefighters and medics arrived to find one car with moderate damage on an embankment with the driver outside the vehicle. The driver was examined and declined treatment.

Oct. 21: Rear-ender with injuries — Gig Harbor Fire & Medic One responded just before 8 a.m. to the intersection of Wollochet Drive Northwest and Lagoon Lane Northwest. The report indicated a two car rear-end accident with occupants still inside their vehicles. Crews closed both southbound lanes and diverted traffic to an alternate route. Both drivers, the only vehicle occupants, were evaluated, treated, and transported to the hospital. Pierce County Sheriff’s Office conducted the accident investigation.