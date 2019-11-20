Gig Harbor firefighters’ week: Cars in ditches, cars on fire, cars upside down

Nov. 11: Car Fire — Multiple calls came in after 5 p.m. reporting a fully involved car fire on State Route 16 near the Haven of Rest Cemetery. Firefighters arrived to find a vehicle with an engine compartment fire off the highway with all occupants safely out of the vehicle. Crews were able to extinguish the fire and the scene was turned over to Washington State Patrol.

Nov. 12: Car in ditch — A call came in close to noon reporting a possible rollover motor vehicle accident on State Route 16 at Purdy Drive. One vehicle collided with the other, causing one to skid off the road into a ditch, although it did not roll over. Gig Harbor Fire & Medic One transported one patient to the hospital for further evaluation and treatment. Washington State Patrol was on the scene.

Nov. 12: Three-car collision — Gig Harbor Fire was dispatched around 5 p.m. to a three-car collision on State Route 16 west of the Narrows Bridge. Crews arrived to find all three vehicles on the left shoulder of the highway. All occupants were evaluated and one passenger was transported for further evaluation. All drivers declined transport. Washington State Patrol completed the accident investigation.

Nov. 12: Rollover collision — Firefighters and Medics responded to the report of a motor vehicle collision just after 9 p.m. by the Burnham onramp to Highway 16. One vehicle had rolled over and the other went off the road into a tree. The ramp was blocked for safety while the tow truck moved one of the vehicles to the side of the road. Both drivers were evaluated by medics and one was transported to the hospital.