Troubled Fox Island marriage ends in panicked 911 call and gunshots

A Fox Island couple who died in an apparent murder-suicide on Sunday had a rocky, off-again, on-again marriage, court records show.

Investigators believe William Christopher Cranston, 57, fatally shot his wife while she was on the phone with 911 dispatchers reporting that her husband had a gun.

By the time Pierce County sheriff’s deputies arrived at the couple’s home in the 1100 block of Queets Place, LeAnn Michele Cranston was found dead outside the house.

The 48-year-old woman died of multiple gunshot wounds, according to the Medical Examiner’s Office.

William Cranston was found dead of a gunshot wound to the head. His death was ruled a suicide.

The shootings took place about 5 p.m. Sunday.

Dispatchers said LeAnn Cranston was briefly on the phone to report her husband with a gun when they heard several gunshots.

Court records indicate they filed for divorce in September 2018, then again two months ago.

The couple filed a joint notice of reconciliation in March, saying they’d like to give their marriage another chance. They went to counseling, but it wasn’t enough.

“Our home feels empty, even when we are both at home,” the husband wrote in divorce filings.

No reason is given for the relationship not working. Records just say the marriage “could not be salvaged.”

In September 2018, it was the husband who requested a temporary protection order from his wife, claiming she threatened to burn his possessions and change the locks on their house.

“Lately, my wife has been acting more strange than usual,” he wrote. “One minute she wants me to come home, the next minute she wants me to get out and take my belongings with me.”

The couple, married in 2006, did not have children.

Fox Island neighbors said the couple were relative newcomers, having moved in about three years. They described them as quiet, “wave-to” neighbors.

“He was a nice man,” said an elderly neighbor who asked not to be identified. “It is just an awful tragedy.”

She said she thought the man worked as a physician’s assistant. She said her own husband had health issues and the man had offered to help if they ever needed assistance.

State records show a licensed physician’s assistant named William C. Cranston, most recently employed at Madigan Army Medical Center.

The woman said the couple used to have a big black dog, and one time when the dog was very sick, the man put his sleeping bag outside and slept beside the dog.

Another neighbor said his wife heard three gunshots, but thought they were fireworks.

Jake Gregg contributed to this story