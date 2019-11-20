Gig Harbor police blotter: Stolen bike turns up for sale; wheel theft an inside job

Bike buy bust bashed

Nov. 10 – After a man’s bike was stolen he saw what looked like his stolen bicycle on an online marketplace. The man asked officers to set up a “buy bust” but the officers decided against this idea.

Police were dispatched at 5:44 p.m. to the 6500 block of McDonald Avenue after two bikes with a combined value of around $2,500 were stolen. The man’s bike was valued at $1,045 and was being sold for $300.

He wanted to meet the suspect in order to see if it was truly his bicycle being sold, but police advised against this idea.

A possible suspect was located and will be contacted.

Inside wheel job

Nov. 11 – Four wheels were stolen from inside of a man’s vehicle, valued at around $800.

Police were dispatched at 12:06 p.m. to the 5300 block of 33rd Avenue Northwest, where the man had noticed the four wheels were missing from inside his vehicle. He said he suspects the suspect gained access through the trunk.