Never mind, Rudolph. This year, Santa’s at a drive-through window

FISH Food Bank’s “Volunteers in the plaid aprons” will be Santa’s helpers again this year, but they’ll be handing toys through car windows in a drive-through lane. GHP FISH

Santa will be in a drive-through for many needy children this Christmas season.

The Gig Harbor Peninsula FISH food bank is retooling its annual toy drive for coronavirus safety this year. Instead of a “store” where families can shop for toys, there will be a drive-through lane.

“This year we had to do things differently within social distancing guidelines,” said Betsy Cheney the FISH toy drive manager. “We’ll be working out of a temporary Christmas warehouse on Soundview where clients will be able to simply drive by to accept the toy bags.”

Families will be able to submit wish lists by registering their children in advance.

In 2019 the drive collected more than 3,000 brand new toys.

Top headlines in your inbox Get all the news you need to start your day. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

“This year with the impact of the coronavirus, the need will likely be greater,” said Betsy in a press release. “With so many layoffs of many heads of families in our service area, Christmas toys, along with Christmas food, will be especially appreciated.”

FISH is looking for donations for all ages, ranging from blocks and stuffed animals for infants, to Seahawks gear and art supplies for those aged 13 to 17. The toys need to be new and unwrapped.

To donate toys, drop them off at the GHP FISH office at 4425 Burnham Drive. Toys should be new and unwrapped.

HP FISH is non-profit whose motto is “neighbor helping neighbor.”

“Everyone in the greater Gig Harbor/Key Peninsula area belongs to Gig Harbor Peninsula FISH by nature of contributing food, money, clothing or housewares or volunteering in some aspect of its operation or by receiving services,” their website says.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER

FISH volunteers like to tell the story of young parents who were given free movie tickets for the whole year.

“Amid a few tears, they told the volunteer in the red plaid apron that they hadn’t been able to afford such a luxury in years,” Cheney wrote in a news release last week.. “Such reactions to Christmas gifts from the GHP FISH annual Toy Drive are common.”

Registration for families who wish to receive toys is open until Friday, Dec. 11 at the Burnham Drive FISH office. The office is open all weekdays except for Tuesday. Families can also scan the QR code on Toy Drive posters to register online.

“When you register and provide the names and ages of your children and a short list of wished-for toys, you’ll know when your appointment pick-up time is on either Dec. 15 or Dec. 18,” Cheney said.

The Christmas Warehouse will be located at 5775 Soundview Drive.

For more information, visit https://www.ghpfish.org/holidayprograms.html.