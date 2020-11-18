Police blotter: A $1,000 shoplifting spree; and an arrest results in spilt milk

Getty Images

1,000 dollar shoplifting spree

A suspect entered the Kohl’s at Pt. Fosdick On Nov. 8 and began to grab a variety of Nike clothing items worth more than $1,000. Police say video shows the suspect placing the items into a cart and entering an employee break room. A floor associate is then said to have confronted the suspect, who subsequently took as much as they could from the cart and ran out an emergency exit, triggering the alarm.

The report was sent to the prosecutor for a charging decision, as the person had been identified in an earlier episode.

Theft leads to split milk

A suspect left the Gig Harbor Albertson’s grocery store On Nov. 15, with a shopping cart of unbagged items.

The suspect loaded the items into a vehicle and left. Police in the area pursued the vehicle and stopped it.

Police said the suspect admitted the items had not been purchased and removed them from the vehicle. The items were placed on the hood of the officer’s vehicle and a container of milk slid off the hood and broke.

The remaining merchandise was returned and the suspect issued a summons for theft.

— Chase Hutchinson