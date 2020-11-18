One new death in the Gig Harbor area, as ‘Third Wave’ surges in Pierce County. GH total now 414; KP has 111

Estimated active COVID-19 cases in Pierce County through Sunday, Nov. 15. The graph clearly shows a “third wave” building. Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department

The ‘Third Wave’ surge in COVID-19 cases continued this week, with 145 new cases and 3 new deaths reported Wednesday, bringing the Pierce County total to 13,489 cases and 216 deaths.

A Gig Harbor area man in his 80s was among the new dead.. He was not further identified.

Gig Harbor cases grew to 414, with 6 reported deaths. Key Peninsula had 111 cases and two deaths, one in the last week.

The Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department has reported 2,679 cases cases in the last 14 days., for an average of 198 a day. The 14-day case rate per 100,000 is 307. The goal is fewer than 25.

As of Wednesday, Nov. 18, there were 92 active cases in the North Gig Harbor/Canterwood area (census tract 072505), 77 cases in the Wollochet area (census tract 072408), 56 cases in the Artondale area (census tract 072406), 22 cases in the Forest Beach-Kopachuck area (Census Tract 072405), 22 cases in the Sunrise Beach/Maplewood area (Census Tract 072506), 17 cases in the downtown area (Census Tract 072507) and 30 cases on Fox Island.

On the Key Peninsula, there were 43 active cases in the Wauna/Purdy area (census tract 072503), 28 in the Vaughn area, (Census Tract 072601), 20 in the mid-Peninsula (Census Tract 072602) and 22 in the Lakebay area (Census Tract 072603), which includes McNeil and Anderson islands.

(Census tract numbers do not add up to the area total because some patients are presumed recovered.)

The Peninsula School District reported last Friday that there had been one confirmed case at Purdy Elementary School and an unspecified number at Peninsula High School. The district said there were no cases among the Kindergarten and first-graders who have returned to in-person learning. Officials were unable to give further details because of privacy issues.