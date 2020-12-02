Police blotter: Paint store hit in burglary, and the shopper with a full cart but no receipt

Paint store hit in $10,000 burglary

Police were called to the Rodda Paint store in Gig Harbor over a suspected burglary on the morning of Nov. 26, Officers say they found the exterior glass door smashed and several cabinets of merchandise broken into. Police say they performed a search but that there was no one else on scene.

A store manager estimated that $10,000 worth of merchandise was stolen, including paint pumps, pressure washers, and additional accessories such as hoses. Police say they are awaiting video footage from several exterior surveillance cameras to see if they can identify the suspects.

Full cart, no receipt

Late in the evening on Nov. 29, police say they were on patrol when they observed a man walked out of Point Fosdick Safeway with a shopping cart full of unbagged items. Police say they observed the suspect load his vehicle with the stolen items and exit the Safeway parking lot. When pulled over, police say the suspect initially claimed to have purchased the items but couldn’t recall the check stand number nor produce a receipt. The suspect then admitted he had stolen the items and allowed police to search his vehicle .All of the items, valued at a tot of $332.67, were returned. The suspect was given a summons for theft, driving with a suspended license, and trespass.