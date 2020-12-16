At Minter Creek, first-graders watch their garden grow

One week ago today, I shared a delightful afternoon at Minter Creek Elementary School with an enthusiastic group of first graders at the school’s recently completed raised-bed garden. I was there because Minter’s STEM Specialist, teacher Camille Schuetle, rightly thought she had a great story and invited me to have a look.

When I arrived, camera in hand, Minter’s principal, Todd Hering, escorted me to the garden site. Teacher Schuetle, and her co-leader on the project, third-grade teacher Amanda Hefa, and first-grade teachers, Judy Nelson and Jandow Hall, assisted by principal Hering, directed a well masked and socially distanced gathering of excited cooperative Minter first-graders to the garden. Everyone was masked and maintained the proper distance to cope with COVID 19.

”Minter Creek was awarded a grant last year for a school garden,” said Schuetle. “Third grade teacher Amanda Hefa and I headed up the project. It has taken a while to complete due to COVID 19, but it was finished yesterday! We still want to install a rain barrel but most of the project is complete.”

Hall’s first graders happily shared their enthusiasm for the project. “I am excited about watching the plants grow,” wrote Fiona Hansen. “I’m most excited about all the plants in spring,” declared Paige Wickstrom. Preston Beckett enthused, “I want to see the worms in the soil.” Paxton Beckett, “can’t wait to see the plants grow.” Ciarra Cannon said she “can’t wait to see the beautiful patterns on the flowers!” Agreeing, Shelby Whipkey, “can’t wait to see all the flowers.” Possible future horticulturist Jacob Dettmer “would like to see the seeds grow in the potting soil. I want to see the leaves sprouting. Classmate Michael Wahala agreed, “I’m excited to see plants growing.”

Hall commented, “I’m happy that the kids get to see the process of growing plants. They are very excited to watch the steps to a successful garden.”

Of Nelson’s first-graders, Ashton Johnson said “I am excited to grow cucumbers, peppers and carrots.” Added Aspen Mejia “I am excited to grow tomatoes.” Aubrey Hargrove and Finely Cassidy are both “excited to grow plants.” Fiona Wooldridge is “excited to grow carrots because they help you see better and make you healthy.” Agreeing, Issabella Miller is “excited to learn how to grow carrots for me and my family.” Izzy Blanchette is “excited to grow healthy food for everybody to eat and enjoy.” Mackenzie Davis explained “I want to grow bell peppers because I like them and they are yummy.”

Nelson is “excited for my students to have the opportunity to watch food grow from seeds, to sprout to plants, to becoming edible food. They usually get food from a store. This is an awesome treat!”

Said principal Hering, “Camille Schuette and Amanda Hefa worked very hard to make this amazing project a reality. From writing the grant to designing the plans, to shoveling the dirt, they have put a lot of time and energy into this and our students. I am excited for the possibilities this school garden will bring to our students, staff, and community.”

”We are thankful for the wonderful garden grant from Greater Gig Harbor Foundation that made our school garden possible,” noted teachers Schuette and Hefa. “Our wish is for students to gain a respect and make a connection and appreciation to the environment in which they live. We are looking forward to teaching students about caring for a garden area and becoming responsible caretakers of their environment. We are excited for students to observe plant growth from a seed to a mature plant so they can understand where food comes from and hopefully be able to have a garden of their own at home.”