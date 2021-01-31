Gig Harbor firefighters battling large house fire in Bayview area; UP, Tacoma assisting

Stock photo. Getty Images

Crews from Gig Harbor Fire and Medic One were fighting a large house fire in the Bayview area on Sunday afternoon.

The fire was reported about 3:30 p.m. at 2707 50th Ave NW.

The fire was reported to be extensive on the second floor and attic of the residence. A preliminary search of the interior found no one in danger.

Engine companies from Gig Harbor Stations 52 and 58 were being assisted by Engines 31 and 32 from University Place and Engine 16 from Tacoma. Gig Harbor Medic 58 and 59 were also assisting.

At 4:26 p.m. the fire was declared under control.