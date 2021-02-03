Theft of muffins leads to bigger things, and thief gets physical for a belly ring

Stock Photo Getty Images

Muffins fingered phone thief

Police were dispatched on On Jan. 29 to the Verizon Store at 11430 51st Ave NW in Gig Harbor. Officers said a suspect took two demo phones, totaling $2,500 in value, and drove away. The next day, police identified the suspect’s car at a grocery store on Point Fosdick Drive and found him inside with a container of muffins concealed under his jacket. The suspect consented to a search of his vehicle and police say they found one of the phones taken from the Verizon store. Police then say they placed the suspect under arrest for two prior warrants and an additional charge for theft in the second degree. The suspect was then booked into the Kitsap County Jail on the two prior warrants.

Forcible robbery in beauty store

Police say a robbery occurred Jan. 30 at Sally’s Beauty Supply at 5500 Olympic Dr in Gig Harbor. The sole employee working at the business told officers a white female wearing all-black clothing had pushed him aside and stolen a belly ring. The employee said the woman had been looking around for items and was shown to a spinning rack of jewelry.

The employee said the woman grabbed a belly ring and pushed him to the floor. He said the woman then fled with the belly ring, worth $15. The employee was uninjured. Police said there were no other witnesses and no surveillance footage available.

— Chase Hutchinson