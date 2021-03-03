Sheriff’s logs: Kids tried to break into Wauna pot shop, got caught on video.

Attempted burglary at Wauna pot shop





Video surveillance caught three suspects breaking into a marijuana store in the 9500 block of SR 302 NW, Wauna in the early morning hours of Feb. 22. They smashed the windows on the door, then attempted cut through a metal gate with bolt cutters. The security alarm sounded, and the suspects all fled after causing $3,000 in damage. The sheriff’s department posted the video on social media and the suspects were identified a short time later. The suspects, ages 15, 17 and 20, were arrested and charges will be forwarded to the prosecutor for review.

Break-in at empty Lakebay house

Deputies were dispatched in the early morning of Feb. 23 to a residence in the 8500 block of Key Peninsula Hwy SW, Lakebay, in response to a panic alarm. When they arrived at 3:16 a.m., they noticed a key box on the front door, indicating the house was for sale. When deputies got to the back of the residence, they discovered that the back door was unsecured and the window on the door was broken. There was nobody inside, but the alarm panel had been destroyed along with a digital thermostat for the furnace. The property owner said the house had just sold.

Chainsaws stolen near Vaughn

Deputies responded on Feb. 23 to a report of a burglary at a residence in the 15000 bock of Bliss Cochrane Rd NW, near Vaughn. The victim said someone kicked in the back door of his garage and stole two Stihl chainsaws and a Stihl hedge trimmer. He estimated the value of the items to be $1,800. Deputies are working with the victim to obtain video from his security system.

Tires slashed on north KP

The victim called 911 to report that someone had slashed the tires on his car, parked in the 14600 block of Holiday Dr. NW, near Stansberry Lake. He said he went outside around 2 a.m. and saw two males running away from his house. That’s when he noticed that the tires were slashed on his truck and his roommate’s sedan. The victim wasn’t aware of anyone who would want to slash his tires. The damage was estimated to be $1,600. The victim is checking with neighbors to see if they have video that captured the incident.