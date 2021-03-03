Shoplifters keep Gig Harbor police busy, in restrooms and out

Stock photo Getty Images

Shoplifter in the restroom

Police were called on Feb. 26 to the Walgreens at 4840 Borgen Blvd NW in Gig Harbor over a suspected shoplifting. Police say that when they arrived they were told by Walgreens staff that a male suspect was in the restroom and that they had witnessed him concealing items.

Upon entering the restroom, police said they confirmed there was someone in the stall and they waited outside for the suspect to exit. Police searched the suspect, finding several hair dye and laser acupuncture products concealed on his person.

The suspect was cited for theft in the third degree and given a trespass admonishment before being released with information about an upcoming hearing.

Power tool in the box

Police say they observed a shoplift in progress on Feb. 28 at the Home Depot at 5120 Borgen Blvd in Gig Harbor. Police say they were parked in front of the exit doors and observed a vehicle pull up front. A man then exited the business with a power tool box i and an employee following close behind. The employee was accusing the man of stealing the item.

The man was then detained and the merchandise, valued at $149, was returned to the store. Police issued the suspect a citation for theft in the third degree and was issued a written trespass notice.

—Chase Hutchinson