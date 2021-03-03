Public meetings for March 4-11

Gig Harbor Civic Center

City of Gig Harbor

As a coronavirus prevention measure, the Gig Harbor Civic Center is closed to the public until further notice. City offices are still conducting business and may be reached by telephone or email.

All meetings listed below will be held remotely. Recordings will be available on the city website. For agendas, visit www.cityofgigharbor.net To stream video online, go to Zoom.us/join and enter the meeting i.d.

For all meetings, dial 253-215-8782 and enter meeting i.d.

▪ Council Study Session, 3 p.m. Thursday, March 4, by phone or video. To attend, enter meeting i.d. 974 8992 8862.

▪ Planning Commission, 5 p.m. Thursday, March 4, by phone or video. To attend, enter meeting i.d. 967 2609 1502

▪ Arts Commission Special Meeting, 9:30 a.m. Saturday, March 6, by phone or video. To attend, enter meeting i.d. 998 1196 7118

▪ Lodging Tax Advisory Committee, 11:00 a.m. Thursday, March 11, by phone or video. To attend, enter meeting i.d. 933 5275 7315

▪ Council Study Session, 3 p.m. Thursday, March 11, by phone or video. To attend, enter meeting i.d. 974 8992 8862

Other Public Meetings

▪ PenMet Park Board Special Meeting, 6 p.m. Thursday, March 4, by phone or video. The meeting will be an update for the public on progress of the future Community Recreation Center. To attend by phone, dial 1-253-215-8782 and enter meeting i.d. 883-7747-7719 and the password: 395 519 5380. By Zoom video, go to www.zoom.com/join and enter the same meeting i.d. but a different password: PenMet0321.