Fire in Rosedale Street ditch was caused by spilled fuel, source unknown

Gig Harbor Fire & Medic One Reports February 19 - 25

Total Reports: 94

Fire: 2

EMS/Rescue: 73

Other: 19

Feb. 19: Fuel spill fire — A report of a brush fire was received around 12:00 p.m .in the 7600 block of Rosedale Street. The fire was in a 20-foot ditch, where there was a fuel sheen on the surface of the water. A passerby extinguished the fire with a water tank prior to the arrival of the responders. Firefighters placed hydrocarbon absorbent pads in the ditch to absorb the fuel. The Department of Ecology was notified of the spill. The cause of ignition or reason for the fuel spill were undetermined.

Feb. 20: Head-on crash — A head-on motor vehicle accident was reported near Rosedale Street and 78th Avenue around 12:45 p.m. Crews arrived to find two vehicles blocking the roadway, with heavy front-end damage and airbag deployment. One patient was transported to a nearby hospital. The scene was turned over to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department for investigation.

Feb. 22: Car vs. bicycle —Crews were dispatched around 4:30 p.m. to a motor vehicle accident involving a bicyclist near Hollycroft Street and Olympic Drive. Responders arrived to find one patient down in the road. The driver of the vehicle involved in the accident remained on scene. The bicyclist was transported to a nearby hospital. The investigation was handled by the Gig Harbor Police Department.

Feb. 22: Cooking fire — A residential automatic fire alarm sounded around 12:30 p.m. in the 15200 block of 32nd Avenue. Crews noted no signs of smoke or fire from the outside upon arrival. The homeowner, who stated that the smoke alarm was activated by 12 inches of flame coming from a pan on the stove. The homeowner used a coat to smother the fire.

Feb. 23 : Car vs. building — Around 7:00 a.m. a report was received of a vehicle driving into a building in the 6700 block of Tyee Drive. Upon arrival, responders found a vehicle next to a building. The building had an indentation from the impact of the vehicle. The building was assessed for stability and one patient was transported to a nearby hospital. The scene was turned over to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department for investigation.