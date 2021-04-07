Fire damages boat at Gig Harbor marina; owner with fire extinguisher puts it out

Stock photo Getty Images







A fire at a Gig Harbor waterfront marina damaged a pleasure boat Sunday, but was quickly controlled by the owner with a fire extinguisher, according to firefighters.

The fire broke out about 11:45 a.m. on April 4 aboard a 39-foot Bayliner moored at West Shore Marina, 3900 Harborview Dr.

Several engines and the West Pierce fireboat Endeavor were dispatched, but the boat owner and a bystander had already brought the fire under control, according to Gig Harbor Fire and Medic One. A minor injury was treated at the scene.

The fire was believed electrical in origin. No fuel or oil spill was detected, firefighters said.

Gig Harbor Fire & Medic One Reports March 26 – April 1

Total Reports: 114

Fire: 2

EMS/Rescue: 95

Other: 17

March 26: Garage fire — A report of a fire in an attached garage in the 6300 block of 40th Street NW was received around 12:15 p.m. The homeowner met firefighters upon arrival and indicated the home had been evacuated. The source of the fire was found to be a heating lamp that had charred wood bedding pellets.

March 27: Waste bin fire— Around 1:00 p.m., a neighbor alerted a homeowner to smoke on the side of their house and responders were dispatched to the 4200 block of Pelton Court. The homeowner found the recycle and yard waste bins on fire and extinguished the fire with a garden hose. The smoldering yard waste and recycle bins were overhauled, with all content removed and wet down. The ignition source of the fire was not determined.

March 27: Motorcycle accident — A report of a motorcycle crash was received around 1:45 p.m. near Olympic Drive and Hollycroft Street. A single rider was down on the side of the road when crews arrived. Patient care was provided and the rider was transported to a nearby hospital. The scene was turned over to the Gig Harbor Police Department for investigation.

March 28: Multi-car collision — An accident involving multiple vehicles was reported on State Route 16 around 3:30 p.m. The incident was blocking one lane of the highway and involved six occupants in three vehicles. During the investigation, it was determined that there were two separate collisions. The first was a rear-end accident which deployed airbags. Then a third vehicle struck one of the vehicles of the first accident. All occupants were evaluated and no transport was needed.