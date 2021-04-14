Caught in the act, penitent shoplift offers to make a 10 percent down payment

Stock photo Getty Images

Shoplifting suspect offers to pay

Police were called on April 5 to the Simple Sale clothing store at 6405 43rd Ave Ct NW in Gig Harbor over a suspected shoplifting in progress. Upon arriving, police met with the store owner outside who said a suspect was believed to be concealing merchandise in his coat and had previously been involved in a theft of snowboard jackets.

Police say they met the suspect outside the store and read him his Miranda rights. The suspect claimed he had not stolen anything that day. Police say the interview was recorded on the newly issued body cameras.

When asked about the previous incident with snowboarding jackets, police say the suspect admitted to the thefts and said he would pay for them now. Police said they informed the suspect that the cost of the jackets exceeded $1,000.

The suspect told police he only had $100 on him and proceeded to pay the store owner what he had. The store owner expressed a desire to see restitution for the remaining balance.

The suspect was issued a summons and a trespass admonishment for the business.

DUI driver offered a change of clothes

Police were patrolling on April 10 on Point Fosdick Drive in Gig Harbor when they noticed a vehicle swerving across lanes of traffic. Police say they pursued the vehicle and executed a traffic stop. When approaching the vehicle, police say they detected an odor of alcohol coming from inside the vehicle. When asked, police say the driver declined to perform field sobriety tests. Police then informed the driver they had probable cause to arrest her for DUI. The driver was handcuffed and taken to the Gig Harbor police station.

Upon arrival, police offered the suspect the change to change into a prisoner jumpsuit as she had urinated herself over the course of the arrest. Police say the suspect was confused and did not seem to understand the question.

The suspect went through additional tests and issued a criminal traffic summons before being dropped off at a motel.