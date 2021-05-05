There’s a deadly virus threatening bunnies, and it’s not COVID-19

As Americans queue up to get their vaccines for COVID-19, a Gig Harbor woman is fighting her own battle against a rapidly spreading viral disease with no known cure.

This one kills rabbits.

Sue Brennan, 72, is the owner of Gig Harbor’s Rabbit Haven. She’s in the forefront of efforts to save bunnies from Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease, an illness that’s harmless to humans but lethal to rabbits.

Technically known as RHDV2, the disease causes internal bleeding and sudden death. Like COVID-19, it is highly contagious.

“Unfortunately, there is no treatment,” Brennan said. “There is a 98% mortality rate and it spreads like wildfire. We’re trying to caution people not to put their rabbits outside and to get them vaccinated.”

Part of that effort was on display Sunday, when rabbit owners from all over Western Washington converged on a Gig Harbor parking lot to have their animals vaccinated in a pop-up clinic sponsored by Rabbit Haven.

Lisa Close drove from Maple Valley to bring her daughter’s 14 show-bred rabbits — all of them mini-Rexes, a valuable breed — to the May 1 clinic in the parking lot of the Table 47 restaurant.

“It’s been really scary,” trying to protect her family’s clutch, Close said. “We are so glad to be able get them vaccinated.”

She said she and her daughter, Constance, 18, often travel out of state to stock shows, and they were terrified of exposing their rabbits to a disease that can kill swiftly — a whole hutch can be wiped out in 36 hours.

As she spoke, a Gig Harbor veterinarian, Dr. Joel Cuthbert, was busy reaching into the 14 cages in the back of the family hatchback, swiftly injecting each bunny between its furry shoulder blades. As he worked, other cars were waiting. Mindful of COVID-19 restrictions, everyone was masked, and the rabbit owners stayed in the cars as the vet and his helper leaned inside to administer the shots.

Like family

Jennifer Cutberth of Roy brought only two rabbits — Perry and Ruby — but they have lived with her for nearly six years, and were almost family, she said.

“I’ve had rabbits since I was ten,” she said.

She learned about the disease on the internet, and what she read scared her.

“Pretty much the only symptom is sudden death,” she said. “That’s pretty scary.”

Unlike other rabbit viruses, RHDV2 affects both domestic and wild rabbits, according to a bulletin circulated by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Many times, the only signs of the disease are sudden death and blood-stained noses caused by internal bleeding. rabbits may also develop a fever, be hesitant to eat, or show respiratory or nervous signs.

First diagnosed in China and then Europe, an earlier version is estimated to have killed 140 million rabbits worldwide, according to the USDA. In February 2020, animal health officials in New York detected the newer RHDV2 strain in a domestic rabbit there. Later, the disease was found in New Mexico and spread rapidly across the Southwest, including Arizona, California, Colorado, Nevada, and Texas.

“We became aware of the virus showing up in Canada almost two years ago,” Brennan said. “As it spread down to Whidbey Island and Sequim and elsewhere, we began to get very concerned.” This week, he said, it showed up in Portland.

Dr. Alicia McLaughlin, managing veterinarian at the Center for Bird and Exotic Animal Medicine in Bothell, predicts the virus is one is going to be present in the country for the foreseeable future.

“I think its here to stay. It’s probably to be endemic in the United States from now on,” McLaughlin said.

McLaughlin, emphasizes getting the vaccine into as many bunnies as possible.

“The vaccine is very safe and effective. It provides 90% protection against the virus,” McLaughlin said. “The virus is bad news bears if they get it, its almost always fatal. The vaccine is great, I’ve been using now for over a year and I’m very happy with how my patients have tolerated it.”

Shelter for homeless rabbits

A former building contractor — the first female contractor in Washington state, she says — Sue Brennan began taking in rabbits 35 years ago, and has never stopped.

Rabbit Haven now occupies an 11- acre site in the Artondale area of Gig Harbor with 22 sheltered rabbit runs and a small barn — structures Brennan built herself. Begun as a shelter for abandoned or feral rabbits, it now offers boarding for pets as well.

“At times we have over 100 rabbits here,” Brennan said, and protecting them is a priority.

“I’m not letting 35 years of my life’s work go down the drain because of not being careful about this,” she said. “We’ve instituted biosecurity measures and they kind of compare with covid. We’ve been doing a double-virus deal here with the covid and the RHDV2. The burden has been significant.”

Brennan takes the precautions seriously.

“We don’t invite un-vaccinated rabbits onto the property, number one. Then there is hand washing. We check to see where people are from and if they’re from a hot zone, then we ask to go through a car wash before they come on the property,” Brennan said.

The disease “can transfer so easily,” Brennan said. “You can get it on your shoes, your tires, it can travel in fleas, in birds and other predators.”

The USDA and other authorities have warned rabbit owners and breeders not to buy or adopt rabbits from unknown sources, and to have their animals vaccinated. Because the virus can linger in the environment, including grass, pet owners are advised to keep their rabbits indoors.

Rapid rabbit shots

With the help of a dozen volunteers — include young women who wore T-shirts reading, “I’m just a girl who loves bunnies” — Dr. Cuthbert vaccinated an estimated 160 rabbits at the clinic, one of half a dozen Rabbit Haven has hosted.

Brennan told CBS recently before her first clinic, just prior to Easter, that she has given out nearly a thousand vaccines doses.

The vaccine Cuthbert uses is known as the Filavac, which protects against both RHD2 and its predecessor, RHD1, It is known as a “killed vaccine” which means that there is zero chance that vaccinated animals can either contract the disease or spread it to others

Finding a vet to work with was a challenge, as it is a specialized field, but Brennan connected with Dr. Cuthbert, who turned out to live close by.

”He was a mile and a half from me. We’ve been this close for seven years and didn’t even know each other.”

Brennan says Dr. Cuthbert is one of only three providers in the state who were allowed to import the vaccine from France.

“As you can imagine, getting a biogenic into the country during a pandemic was not easy,” Dr. Cuthbert said Sunday. “There was a lot of red tape. The USDA got involved, and then we had to deal with Customs. The whole process was pretty expensive.”

The vaccine costs $35 a shot, Brennan said, but it’s free to those who can’t afford it.

“We’ve made it our mission to put safety and peace of mind above dollars,” Brennan said. “We’re working our butts off for free.”

Brennan said she welcomes donations through the Rabbit Haven website at www.rabbithaven.org/support.

“Support is always welcome. It allows us to vaccinate people’s rabbits who cannot afford the $35 per rabbit,” Brennan said. “It’s just barely over what it costs to get the vaccine.”

Bunnies get no respect

Brennan says she’s motivated by the desire to take care of the misunderstood and often undervalued animals.

“I’ve always been an animal lover,” Brennan said. “It just became a path that I had not looked to be on, but the more I learned the more I discovered they needed a champion.”

She has now turned that love into a lifelong passion and commitment.

“Rabbits get no respect,” Brennan said. “We’ve worked diligently over the years to find resources for them, to properly introduce them to people as the wonderful pet that they are, but they’re not cats and dogs. They require an entirely different mindset. They’re a prey animal so you have to go with that.”

“We really love rabbits and we’ve seen the beauty and wonder in them.”