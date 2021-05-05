Nothing sacred to church thieves; shoplifters had a pirate’s taste for rum

Stock photo Getty Images

St. John’s church hit by thieves

Police were called on April 29 to a burglary at Saint John’s Episcopal Church at 7701 Skansie Ave in Gig Harbor. Police say they were informed that someone had entered the lower level of the church where they stole a variety of items totaling an estimated $10,000.

The items were a video camera, two lapel microphones, receivers, and batteries. Police say they were informed that the church is currently under construction and is not always locked.

Police say they were told that many people have keys to the building and there was no forced entry. Nothing else beyond the technical video equipment was stolen.

Police say they closed the incident pending additional information.

Shoplifters had a taste for rum

Police were called on May 2 to a Rite Aid at 4818 Point Fosdick Dr. in Gig Harbor, where two men were suspected of shoplifting 13 bottles of rum.

Police say employees told them two male suspects entered the store with backpacks. The suspects then began putting bottles of alcohol into the backpacks. Police say the items stolen were two 750 ml bottles of Bacardi Gold rum, one 1.75 ml of Captain Morgan rum, five 750 ml bottles of Myers rum, three 750 ml bottles of Kracken rum, and two 750 ml bottles of Appleton Estate rum. The total value of the items stolen was $316.87.

Police say they inquired about security footage, though were told by employees that it was too grainy to identify the suspects. Police say they suspended any investigation citing a lack of leads.

— Chase Hutchinson