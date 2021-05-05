Car versus Harborview Drive retaining wall: Driver survived; car, not so much

Gateway Fire Reports Stock Photo 05 Getty Images

Gig Harbor Fire & Medic One Reports

April 23 – 29

Total Reports: 130

Fire: 1

EMS/Rescue: 94

Other: 35

April 28: Car into concrete wall — A report of a motor vehicle accident in the 3000 block of Harborview Drive was received around 4:34 p.m. Crews arrived to find a vehicle that had hit a concrete retaining wall with heavy intrusion into the engine compartment and airbag deployment. One occupant was sitting in the driver’s seat with the door open. The patient was evaluated at the scene; no further aid was needed. Crews remained at the scene until the tow company removed the vehicle.

April 27: Washing machine fire —A report of smoke in the 3500 block of 53rd Avenue was received around 9:30 a.m. A neighbor heard a smoke alarm and saw smoke coming from a unit below. Firefighters assisted the occupant out of the apartment and extinguished a washing machine fire using a pressure water extinguisher. The upstairs unit was also checked for smoke. Firefighters opened up the windows and set up a fan to clear the smoke. Damage was limited to the destroyed washing machine and some smoke odor.

April 24: Two-car accident —A report of a motor vehicle accident in the 12000 block of State Route 16 East was received around 1:45 p.m. Crews arrived to find two vehicles blocking the left lane of the eastbound roadway with moderate damage. Washington State Patrol and DOT arrived and directed traffic past the incident. Of the three occupants, two declined treatment and one was transported to the hospital.