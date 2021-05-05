Public Meetings for May 6-13

Gig Harbor Civic Center Gateway Staff

As a coronavirus prevention measure, the Gig Harbor Civic Center is closed to the public until further notice. City offices are still conducting business and may be reached by telephone or email.

All meetings listed below will be held remotely. Recordings will be available on the city website. To join a meeting by telephone, dial (253) 215-8782 and, when prompted, enter the access code. For agendas, visit www.cityofgigharbor.net

To stream video online, go to Zoom.us/join and enter the meeting i.d.

▪ Hearing Examiner, 9 a.m. Thursday, May 6, by phone or video. To attend, enter meeting i.d. 938 3842 3312.

▪ City Council Special Meeting, 3 p.m. Thursday, May 6, by phone or video. To attend, enter meeting i.d. 932 1605 6382

▪ Arts Commission Special Meeting, 5 p.m. Thursday, May 6, by phone or video. To attend, enter meeting i.d. 936 7410 1164

▪ Planning Commission, 6 p.m. Thursday, May 6, by phone or video. To attend, enter meeting i.d. 959 6162 5509

▪ City Council, 5:30 p.m. Monday, May 10, by phone or video. To attend, enter meeting i.d. 932 1605 6382

▪ Public Works Committee, 3 p.m. May 11, by phone or video. To attend, enter meeting i.d. 923 7078 7234

▪ Arts Commission, 10 a.m. May 12, by phone or video. To attend, enter meeting i.d. 936 7410 1164

▪ Lodging Tax Advisory Committee, 11 a.m. Thursday, May 13, by phone or video. To attend, enter meeting i.d. 933 5275 7315

▪ Design Review Board, 5 p.m. Thursday, May 13, by phone or video. To attend, enter meeting i.d. 946 5163 7896\